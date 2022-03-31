Hyde Park's iconic Summer Place just sold at auction for R129 million

Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is a renowned banqueting and conference venue.

It was built for "oil baron" Marino Chiavelli in 1984 and ten years later sold to the Krok brothers for R12 million.

On Wednesday morning, Summer Place sold at auction for R129 million.

The 40,000m² property features banqueting venues, boardrooms, offices, a ballroom, and two residential houses.

Not included in the sale is a sculpture by Danie de Jager.

On Wednesday morning, at an on-site auction facilitated by Broll Auctions, Summer Place sold for R129 million. The sale is subject to final confirmation, Broll's Andre Potgieter told Business Insider. The property was sold to a "consortium of local property developers that operate in the hospitality space" according to Property Wheel.

The 4,800m² Summer Place building has two primary banqueting venues – the Apollo Room and the Annex Room –as well as the Melville Terrace and a grand foyer. The executive business and conference centre is comprised of three boardrooms and two storerooms.

The Summer House has a ballroom, dining room with adjoining bar, and boardrooms named after the Krok brothers, Abe and Solly. The property also features a synagogue and function halls.

The 450m² Summer Cottage has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a large training room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, and double garage.

The 800m² Lewis property has three bedrooms, as many bathrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen, three garages, six staff rooms or storerooms with 2 bathrooms, and a private pool. Summer Place has approximately 400m² of office space.

In addition to the vast buildings, the property also has immaculately landscaped gardens, with well-lit pathways stretching throughout the grounds and a wine cellar with the capacity for 5,000 bottles.

There is, however, one fixture at Summer Place which has been explicitly excluded from the sale: a large sculpture crafted by famed South African sculptor Danie de Jager. "The owners would potentially look at offers on the sculpture separately," said Broll.

