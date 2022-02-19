Storm Eunice caused winds of more than 160 km/h and destroyed part of London O2 Arena's roof
- Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday, causing winds of over 160 kilometres per hour in some areas.
- The storm forced hundreds of flights and trains to be cancelled.
- Severe winds destroyed a section of the O2 music arena's roof in London.
Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday, causing extreme winds, train delays, and flight cancellations.
The UK's Meteorological Office issued a red-level warning for dangerous weather on Friday morning across some southern areas of the country, predicting winds of more than 140 kilometres per hour.
Wind gusts of 196 kilometres per hour were detected across the Isle of Wight, in what is tentatively the strongest gust of wind ever detected in England, according to The Met Office.
All rail services were suspended across Wales, according to Transport for Wales. As of Friday, almost 500 train services across the country were cancelled.
Trains servicing the Southeastern parts of England were also suspended as of Friday due to a number of fallen trees blocking the line, according to Southeastern Railway.
Severe winds also caused two lorry trucks to overturn on the M4 motorway in Wales.
As of Friday, more than 90 incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled at Heathrow Airport within 24 hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
In London, strong gusts of winds destroyed a section of the O2 arena's white dome.
An amber warning remained in place until late Friday evening and was downgraded to yellow for parts of the country for the weekend.
