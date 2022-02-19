Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday.
Leon Neal/Getty Images.
  • Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday, causing winds of over 160 kilometres per hour in some areas.
  • The storm forced hundreds of flights and trains to be cancelled.
  • Severe winds destroyed a section of the O2 music arena's roof in London.
Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday, causing extreme winds, train delays, and flight cancellations.

Storm waves hit the port town of Newhaven, England.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK's Meteorological Office issued a red-level warning for dangerous weather on Friday morning across some southern areas of the country, predicting winds of more than 140 kilometres per hour.

A red weather warning for dangerous conditions was issued in parts of the UK.
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Wind gusts of 196 kilometres per hour were detected across the Isle of Wight, in what is tentatively the strongest gust of wind ever detected in England, according to The Met Office.

The storm was strong enough to topple some trees in London.
Leon Neal/Getty Images.

All rail services were suspended across Wales, according to Transport for Wales. As of Friday, almost 500 train services across the country were cancelled.

Trains were cancelled in Aberystwyth, Wales.
REUTERS/Carl Recine

Trains servicing the Southeastern parts of England were also suspended as of Friday due to a number of fallen trees blocking the line, according to Southeastern Railway.

Trains across south eastern areas were suspended.
Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Severe winds also caused two lorry trucks to overturn on the M4 motorway in Wales.

Two lorry trucks overturned in Margam, Wales.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

As of Friday, more than 90 incoming and outgoing flights were cancelled at Heathrow Airport within 24 hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Planes struggled to land at Heathrow airport.
Leon Neal/Getty Images.

In London, strong gusts of winds destroyed a section of the O2 arena's white dome.

The roof of the 02 Arena in London was damaged.
REUTERS/May James

An amber warning remained in place until late Friday evening and was downgraded to yellow for parts of the country for the weekend.

More tree damage from Storm Eunice in London.
Leon Neal/Getty Images.

