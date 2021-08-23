The Steyn City Ultimate Helistop is the latest luxury amenity to be added to the multibillion-rand development in Gauteng’s Midrand.

Residents of the luxury Midrand estate, Steyn City, are now able give Gauteng’s infamous traffic snarl-ups a miss thanks to the launch of a new helicopter facility which offers shuttle services to Sandton and OR International Airport.

The multibillion-rand, 809-hectare residential estate features a golf course, restaurant, school, equestrian centre, indoor heated swimming, and business park. Added to this list of luxury amenities is a new helistop which includes a 650 square-metre hangar and aircraft parking bays which allow up to three helicopters to be loaded simultaneously.

The Steyn City Ultimate Helistop is operated by Ultimate HELI, which offers helicopter charter flights across the country and opened South Africa’s first privately-owned heliport in 2018.

While other estates in South Africa offer helipads for landing and take-off, the scale and functionality of Steyn City’s Ultimate Helistop is a first for residential developments in the country.

“For a start, these helipads function simply as a launch or landing pad,” said Giuseppe Plumari, the CEO of Steyn City Properties, during the launch of the new facility on Saturday.

“In contrast, the Steyn City Ultimate Helistop has a FATO [Final Approach and Take-Off area], plus three independent helicopter parking pads and is a seven-star facility boasting a full array of attentive services including a beautiful reception area, a lounge and viewing area for convenience and comfort with a coffee station and the latest reads.”

It also features an office suite with meeting pods and washroom facilities. The parking bay configuration ensures that there is no delay between taxi or take-off.

The Helistop was designed in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and has been approved by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

“This will give the residents convenience of helicopter services to shuttle them to the Sandton CBD, airport transfers, scenic flights, direct transfers to other towns, cities, and lodges,” said Ultimate HELI CEO Shaun Roseveare.

Ultimate Heli also offers its services to non-residents, who will be able to charter flights to and from Steyn City.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

