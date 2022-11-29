SA dentists tested sugar substitutes on kids’ teeth. You can grow the winner in your garden.

South African dental academics put blocks of children’s extracted molars in solutions of sugar, xylitol, erythritol and stevia.

After 24 hours, the teeth immersed in stevia solution were the least likely to develop cavities.

Stevia is a plant in the chrysanthemum family. It comes as a liquid and a powder – or you can grow it and sweeten drinks with a leaf.

About 60% of six-year-olds in South Africa have holes in their teeth thanks to the sugar they consume.

Now academics at some of SA’s top dental schools have identified the alternative sweetener least likely to rot teeth – and it comes from a plant you can grow in your garden.

Stevia outperformed the artificial sweeteners xylitol and erythritol, but all three alternatives were better for teeth than sucrose, the main constituent of white sugar.

Revealing their findings in the SA Dental Journal, the team say the challenge now is to find ways to introduce the sugar substitutes into children’s daily diets.

Dentists from the universities of Pretoria and the Western Cape fed sugar and the alternative sweeteners to the bacteria that cause most cavities in teeth.

The Streptococcus mutans bacteria were given 2mm x 2mm blocks of enamel from children’s extract molars to attack, and after six hours the bacteria were multiplying and growing equally in all the petri dishes.

By the end of 24 hours, however, the picture was dramatically different. The colonies of bacteria were far larger in the sucrose solution, which had also become dangerously acidic.

In the stevia solution, a scanning electron microscope found only a few traces of struggling bacterial cells, and acidity was lower than in any other sample. Erythritol came second, and xylitol third.

Cavities in teeth develop after the protective enamel layer is attacked by acid produced when bacteria consume sugar, which is why acidity is a key measurement when testing sugar substitutes.

The sugar solution ended the experiment at pH 4.5, significantly lower than the pH 5.5 which dentists regard as critical.

“This level of acidity and below leads to disintegration of the organic compound of the enamel and dentine, leading to demineralisation and subsequent cavity formation,” said the research team led by Nadine Moelich from Pretoria.

The researchers acknowledged that their study did not fully mimic the environment in the mouth, which they said is influenced by variable saliva flows, different quantities of bacteria on teeth and the variety of bacteria capable of producing acidic or alkaline substances.



Dental caries, or cavities, in children aged six and under are regarded as a significant public health problem in SA, and earlier this year Faheema Kimmie-Dhansay from the UWC dental school sounded a warning for parents.

“Young children are at the highest risk of developing dental caries as they have a lack of autonomy over their diet and oral hygiene practices,” she said.

“Untreated dental caries have many detrimental effects which can affect the physical development and reduce the quality of life of affected children. Furthermore, long-term untreated dental caries can result in school absenteeism, low body mass index, and poor educational outcomes.

How to use stevia



Stevia comes as a liquid and a powder - or you can grow it from seed and use the leaves to sweeten drinks - but products that use it as a sugar replacement are not widely available.

They include calorie-free drops that can replace sugary drinks by sweetening water and adding different flavours to it. Protein shakes often use stevia as a sweetener, and you can find peanut brittle and ginger beer that include the substance.

If you want to use it in baking, you have to make up the volume of missing sugar with an equivalent amount of something else, such as grated apple or apple sauce.

Stevia is much sweeter than sugar, so the quantity you need is much less: two or three liquid drops or a quarter of a teaspoon of powder to replace a teaspoon of sugar; and a teaspoon of liquid or two tablespoons of powder to replace a cup of sugar.