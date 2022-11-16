This Stellenbosch-made drone can fly itself and see in the dark. It's a criminal's nightmare.

Drones are increasingly becoming crimefighting tools both locally and abroad.

A Stellenbosch-based start-up is making drones that can fly by themselves according to a predetermined path set on a map.

Once the drone spots something suspicious, it can enter a holding pattern, circling above the point of interest.

Military-grade FLIR thermal cameras produce images from heat, not available light.

These drones have already caught the interest of private game reserves looking to combat poaching and could soon head to the city environment.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A Stellenbosch-based start-up is making thermal imaging equipped drones that can take off, follow a mission path, and land automatically. That's bad news for criminals.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, more commonly referred to as drones, are becoming an important tool in the fight against crime. In Dubai, a network of pre-positioned bases allows police drones to respond to criminal and traffic reports within a minute. More than 1,000 police departments in the United States make use of drones.

Drones are also being used to fight crime in South Africa. The country's rail, port, and pipeline company, Transnet, is using drones to keep a bird's eye view of its assets. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is also experimenting with drones in a bid to combat rampant cable theft.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi recently announced his plan to deploy more than 500 drones to fight crime across the province, while the City of Cape Town is also preparing an extensive aerial surveillance programme as part of its hi-tech approach to security.

A team of drone developers is looking to capitalise on this crimefighting trend and has created what it calls "next generation drone security" from its Stellenbosch base.

Conzer Aeronautics has developed a range of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing drones that can fly for up to two hours, with a range of 15km from the base station and the potential to upgrade this to 30km.

What makes these drones, that are assembled in Stellenbosch using imported parts, unique is the software combination that allows for autonomous flight. Paired with a laptop, the drone's flight path can be set according to a map. The drone can take off, follow this predetermined flight path, and land with little input from the operator, all the while streaming live footage from the onboard camera back to the laptop.

"There's still an operator, who has a remote and can take full manual control of the plane, but the big issue was that we found is that people crash a ton of these drones, and they are extremely expensive," Jacques Burger, director of Conzer, told Business Insider SA.

"Also, these missions are quite long, it's a two-hour flight, so to constantly be flying is quite a schlep. So, we ended up developing software that allows the drone to fly itself, completely, while there's still an operator… the country's law is that you still need to have a licensed operator present."

The software, developed entirely by Conzer, also allows the drone to enter a "loiter" mode when it spots something suspicious. In this mode, the drone will continuously circle a target area on the map, while giving full control of the camera and gimbal system to the operator.

These functions have been tested at game reserves in South Africa, where owners are desperately attempting to combat poaching. Although these specific drones haven't actively led to the capture of a poacher, yet, Conzer's demonstrations have piqued the interest of reserve owners.

"These private game reserves want to know where their animals are, especially the big five game, and a drone is very effective in that sense. It's very easy for a drone to fly to that exact point, so the response is much quicker to actually get to your point of interest, much quicker than ground units," Conzer's Reynard Heath, an anti-poaching specialist, told Business Insider.

In addition to precise autonomous flying and its ability to circle points of interest, Conzer's drones come equipped with military-grade FLIR thermal cameras that produce images from heat signals. That allows these drones to detect people and animals regardless of available light, even when they're hiding in thick bush.

The same capabilities that have attracted game reserves looking to protect their animals can also be translated to crimefighting initiatives in the urban environment, with certain legislative approvals.

"The discussions we've had related to [the] tracking of cars during police chases and manhunts or if a policeman calls in a 'code red' and pins his location and you have an automated drone system that can be fed GPS coordinates [like Conzer] that can go out and immediately gives eyes in the sky and support as to what's going on while the ground support gets there," said Burger on some urban crimefighting applications already pitched by the company.

In addition to helping the fight against crime, these drones, with the thermal imaging technology, can also help firefighting efforts, said Burger. "It's hard to get to places, where, sometimes, it's not obvious where the fire has started and the thermal [camera] provides you with a very good view."

Conzer is also in the process of developing target tracking capabilities, that will allow the drones to follow specific, moving objectives, furthering the system's security applications.

"Ultimately, the goal will be to add computer vision that can automatically do target tracking. It is possible [and] we know how to do it, it's simply a question of funds at this moment," said Burger.



