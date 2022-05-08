Standard Bank confirms problems with ATMs, point of sale transactions, and other services

Standard Bank is investigating a "multiple service impact" issue in SA, which was first flagged on Sunday afternoon.

The bank confirmed that cellphone banking, ATMs, payments at points of sale, and other services were impacted.

"We are continuing to investigate this issue," said the bank in its latest update.

Standard Bank confirmed problems across several of its services in South Africa on Sunday, adding that it was investigating the cause of the widespread disruption.

Standard Bank users encountered multiple issues on Sunday, flooding social media with complaints aimed at the bank.

Standard Bank responded by way of a brief statement shortly after 14:00.

"We are sorry that you are not able to access our Banking App, Internet Banking, USSD or transact with Credit Cards, Point of Sale (POS) and ATMs," the bank said via Twitter and Facebook.

"Please use your Debit Card to transact in the interim. We are working urgently to fix this issue and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Standard Bank's "service status" site, launched a year ago following payday disruptions, gives up-to-date information on any issues. The site confirmed a "multiple service impact", first flagged shortly after 13:00 on Sunday.

Services disrupted include cellphone banking, with prepaid, payments and transfers, balances, lotto, manage debit orders, transaction history, and funeral plan options all impacted.

ATM services – instant money, buy airtime and data – and cards and payments at Points of Sale are also affected. Standard Bank also says there are problems with internet banking and mobile banking.

The latest update provided by Standard Bank, at 14:05, noted that it was "continuing to investigate this issue".

