Sparkles the blow-up unicorn is helping scientists unravel SA’s fiery history

Someone called the cops when scientists used the inflatable as a platform for their equipment on the west coast.

A photo of Sparkles in action at Verlorenvlei won a top prize in #ScientistAtWork competition run by Nature.

A freeze-corer mounted on the toy produced frozen slabs of sediment that contain evidence about South Africans’ use of fire.

It’s not every day that scientists are questioned by police about what they are doing in the middle of one of South Africa’s most threatened natural ecosystems with an inflatable unicorn called Sparkles.

That’s what happened in September at Verlorenvlei on the west coast, where Sparkles was playing a vital role in gathering evidence about the ancient fire record.

“I think somebody driving by must have seen people standing in the lake with an inflatable unicorn and had some questions,” says Stella Mosher, a doctoral student in the geography department at the University of Utah in the US.

The questions were satisfactorily answered by Sparkles’ owner, Lynne Quick from the African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience at Nelson Mandela University, and the police left. But Sparkles’ moment of fame wasn’t yet over.

Quick’s picture of Mosher and colleagues using the inflatable as a platform for their equipment has just been named as a runner-up in Nature’s annual #ScientistAtWork photographic competition.

The unicorn provided “an excellent and hilarious stable floating platform to operate the freeze-corer from”, says Quick.

The wedge-shaped device is filled with dry ice and ethyl alcohol, which react and cool the outer plates. Then it is submerged in sediment, and frozen slabs form on the plates. Samples are then sliced in thin layers in the lab using a razor blade and analysed for substances such as fossil pollen and charcoal that allow scientists to travel back in time.

“We were really lucky that we had Sparkles there,” says Mosher. “Normally we do freeze-coring off of a boat. But Verlorenvlei is just so shallow right now, and our plan had been to walk out there and basically just stab the freeze-coring device into the sediment manually.

“The device is a bit heavy, though, and it gets very cold. We were trying to figure out how to load this thing without a boat and we realised we could just put a board across Sparkles and balance it on there. It ended up being perfect.”

Verlorenvlei, which stretches about 13km between Redelinghuys and Elands Bay, is a designated Ramsar wetland and an internationally significant site for the conservation of birds and other biodiversity.

Windows into history

For Mosher, though, it is one of two sites in South Africa – the other is Eilandvlei in the Wilderness area – where layers of sediment delivered by tributaries are like windows into the history of fire and vegetation.

“The idea with the freeze core is we might be able to link it with recent satellite imagery of burned areas, or historical accounts, and try to start calibrating at each site what a fire might have looked like in the past,” says Mosher.

Dating of the cores is still under way but Mosher hopes at least one site will deliver evidence that predates European colonisation in the mid-17th century.

“I hope to see how the arrival of Europeans had an effect,” she says. “You had people come in and they said, ‘okay, fire isn't good. It's problematic for the pines that we've introduced for plantations. It's problematic for agriculture’.

“We kind of went into this era of fire suppression, and then more recently people are trying to learn how we can manage landscapes and protect biodiversity in the fynbos but also live with fire.”

Mosher’s interest in the history of fire in South Africa was sparked when she joined a team led by a team from Utah – geographer Mitchell Power, and anthropologists Tyler Faith and Ben Davies – whose research showed increased fire activity in South Africa about 2,000 years ago.

This coincided with the introduction and intensification of food production, and Davies’ paper earlier this year in Quaternary Science Reviews says it marked with the arrival of pastoralists who used fire to clear land for planting and grazing.

Mosher hopes her frozen slabs of sediment, now preserved in Quick’s palaeoecology lab in Gqeberha, will allow the historical record to be reconstructed in a way that will inform future decisions about the use of fire to maintain vegetative diversity and keep the ecosystem healthy.

“Right now I haven't connected with any of the CapeNature or SANParks land managers who are making these choices,” she says. “I'm hoping that once I start to get more data, it might be something they're interested in.”

