SpaceX's first all-civilian crew spoke to Tom Cruise about their time in space.

The Inspiration4 official Twitter account revealed the news alongside a "Top Gun" GIF.

The crew have been conducting research and soaking up the stunning views during their time in space.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew spoke with actor Tom Cruise on Thursday to share details about their experience on the civilian mission.

The Inspiration4 Twitter account shared a "Top Gun" GIF followed by a caption that wrote: "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space. Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime."

Maverick is the call sign character Cruise plays in the film.

No specific details of the conversation between Cruise and the crew were released, AP reported.

Aside from Cruise, the four crew members - Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski - chatted to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a tweet on Thursday, Musk announced that he had spoken to them. "All is well," Musk said in his Twitter post, without mentioning any specific details about the conversation.

The crew also spoke to patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, according to a tweet the hospital sent on Friday morning.

Inspiration4 is raising money for the hospital by auctioning off items, including a ukulele and an issue of TIME magazine, which they took into space.

It is the first spaceflight carrying private crew, which launched on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Crew Dragon spaceship.

In space, the crew members will conduct scientific research, make art, and enjoy the views.

The flight is slated to end Saturday, culminating in a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.