You can’t talk about sex toys in a ‘seductive voice’ while kids may be listening, ad regulator rules

A radio advert promoting Plus One sex toys has been ruled disturbing and inappropriate for children who may be listening.

South Africa’s advertising watchdog believes that the commercial used evocative language and may trigger a listening child’s curiosity.

That may lead them to more content that is sexual and bring unnecessary harm.

A radio advert promoting Plus One sex toys, accompanied by a "seductive" female voice, may harm children and expose them to inappropriate sexual content, South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has said in its latest ruling.

In the radio commercial, which was flighted around 20:00 on Cape Town-based K-FM, a female voice is heard saying, "Note to self: You’re rocking the self-love thing, you feel sexy in your skin, it’s total bliss with Plus One.

"Call it a friend, call it your lover, call it your Plus One, your top drawer companion, your ultimate self-care."

The ad then ends in a call to action that encourages listeners to Google the products and inform friends about them.

The woman’s voice, perceived to be seductive, was the point of contention in the ARB’s latest dispute, along with the fact that the commercial was aired without warning at a time when children may have been listening.

The makers and advertisers of the Plus One sex toys opted out of defending the commercial, pending the ARB’s decision.

On the basis that the advert was meant to air at various times of the afternoon and early evening, per the station’s broadcast schedule, the ARB’s directorate ruled that the ad was in breach of advertising ethics.

It barred it from being aired during non-watershed times or when mature programming aimed at adults is not permitted.

Although the ad is not extreme or pornographic, it delves into more detail than is typically included in sex toys commercials, the ARB said.

It took issue with the words "self-love", "your lover", and "sexy", which would ignite a young child’s curiosity, the ARB said in its ruling.

The impact is made worse by inviting listeners to Google the products, the ARB said.

"There is... a risk that a curious child may do so and be directed to further content which is sexual in nature," the ARB said.

"In the case of harm to children, it is better to err on the side of caution, and there is a real risk that between the evocative language and the invitation to find more information, children may be exposed to inappropriate material."



