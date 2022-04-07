Time delays, damaged vehicles, road accidents – how SA’s bad roads impact on food in transit

A new survey has found that South Africa's bad roads are burdening the agricultural sector, a R128 billion sector.

Farmers and food producers lose hundreds of thousand of rands from food getting damaged while en route to fresh produce markets and food manufacturers.

The Free State has some of the worst roads in the country, with more than 200 roads reported to be in a bad condition.

The hundreds of major routes in South Africa in a state of decay are hampering the agriculture industry, causing damage to food, and leaving food producers with hefty vehicle and equipment maintenance bills, a new survey has found.

The survey was spearheaded by Grain SA in collaboration with various stakeholders in the agricultural sector across the country. It found that among farmers' and food producers' top concerns was that the deteriorating state of roads in the country significantly shortened the lifespan of vehicles and equipment.

It said that food and goods also get damaged while in transit to fresh produce markets and food manufacturers.

The poor road infrastructure also stifles the sector, one of the critical sectors of the South African economy that contributes R128 billion to the GDP, and is also expected to have risen 7.6% in 2021.

"When trucks get stuck on the road… no other vehicles can get past [the] trucks until it gets towed out… Milk lorries are waiting to get their milk delivered; that rots while waiting for these trucks pulled out…," Jack Armour, commercial manager for Free State Agriculture, said.

On average, each farmer that participated in the survey spent R200,00 last year on repairs and other costs caused by bad road conditions. They also lost 16% of their income; as a result, the report found.

The respondents transported about R23 million worth of agricultural produce by road last year, or a combined R7,1 billion.

The Free State emerged as the province with the most roads deemed poor and unfit for purpose, with more than 200 roads reported.

Armour said many of the tar and gravel roads in the Free State are unnavigable, primarily due to lack of upkeep and repairs and little to no monitoring by engineering supervisors.

The other issue is "very poor workmanship", which he says comes down to contractors, who are not properly supervised.

The Free State is a significant producer of staples such as maize and potatoes.

South Africa's agricultural sector is heavily reliant on the country's road network, with 90% of the goods produced transported by road. About 75% of those goods are grains and oilseeds, and each year, the agriculture industry transports R12 billion worth of goods.

The impact in some areas has been dire, such as in the Bosveld farming community in Limpopo connected to the Alldays/Swartwater road along the R572 route.

"Many transport companies that have serviced the Bosveld farming community no longer do so," Diedre Carter, CEO of Agri Limpopo, said.

She said Tigerbrands, the makers of Koo, Jungle Oats, and Tastic, resorted to closing their depots in Alldays, which has resulted in a 3,000 ton drop in tomato production.

