Unsplashed Chris Lynch on Unsplash

These are the local and international podcasts South Africans are listening to on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Among the local podcasts favourites are Podcast and Chill with MacG, and True Crime South Africa published by Arena Holdings.

The international favourites are podcast by American comedian The Joe Rogan Experience, and new podcast by a Kenyan mom, Dear Daughter, by BBC World Services.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans, like much of the rest of the world, are getting more into podcasts. In 2021 that has included the likes of Podcast and Chill with MacG – who on multiple occasions trended on Twitter – and Rea Gopane of The Rea & Blvck Steph Podcast, who in May 2021 made waves for being sued by Bonang Mothebe for stating on air that she had introduced now ex-boyfriend musician AKA to cocaine.

Here is the list what South Africans are listening to right now.

#1 The Joe Rogan Experience

Host: Joe Rogan

Length: 1-5+ hours

Video format: YouTube & Spotify

Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts

In 2019 The Joe Rogan Experience podcast was listed as the highest earning podcast in the world, making the equivalent of some R475 million. The comedian rolls out the red carpet for celebrities and experts who unpack intriguing topics about life, books, politics and more.

The show takes a long-form conversational format common among many American podcasts. With episodes pre-recorded in advance, episodes are released daily, with 3 to 4 a week at 20:00 South African time.

The latest episode released on December 30, 2021, the host speaks with American drug litigation expert, John Abramson who unpacks his new book "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It."

#2 Podcast and Chill with MacG

Host: Macgyver Mukwevho

Length: 20 minutes – 2+ hours

Video format: YouTube

Listen: Apple Podcast, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

Dubbed as SA’s number one podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG takes the form of a chat cast, with main host MacGyver and co-hosts Sol Phenduka and the mysterious Ghost Lady. It is released every Tuesday and Thursday. With celebrity guests who often offer a tell-all is a frank show unpacking anything and everything. Though commonly under public scrutiny for their controversial episodes, the host also launched Chillers Market, a platform for businesses to promote products or services.

According to their latest and final of 2021 episode, it is on the road to 500,000 subscribers, with a YouTube channel on 467,000 subscribers. In the episode the host speaks of his experience hosting the SA Hip-hop Awards. The podcast a part of the DJ’s entertainment network, Podcast and Chill Network, home to podcasts, On The Table Podcast, Podcarst and Ride and more.

#3 On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Host: Jay Shetty

Length: 20 minutes – 1+ hours

Video Format: YouTube

Listen: Apple Podcast, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

Believed to be the number one health podcast in the world, the former monk and life coach from the UK has 301 released episodes to date. Shetty releases new episodes on Mondays and Fridays. In the latest episode, the host tells of the ten lessons he has learnt from the last 300 episodes of On Purpose.

The podcaster has a wide celebrity portfolio who are known to be inspirational icons, heroes and experts, including of the likes of Kobe Bryant, Alicia Keys, Dr. Steven Gundry, and David Goggins.

If you’re looking for a daily dose of motivation coupled with practical and applicable gems of knowledge this is might be a podcast for you.

#4 Dear Daughter, the BBC World Services

Host: Namulanta Kombo

Length: 4 – 26 minutes

Format: Individual personal stories, 4 episodes to date.

Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

Newly released podcast Dear Daughter from the BBC World Services features the BBC’s International Podcast Competition winner, Namulanta Kombo, creating a handbook to life for daughters.

If you’re a daughter or have a daughter this podcast is for you. In the introduction episode Kombo describes her journey and love for podcasting. She gathers letters from people all over the world. In the four episodes thus far, the stories are narrated by women and young girls.

Released weekly the podcast debuted on the 10 December 2021. The show depends on audience engagement, letters are written to Kombo.

Kombo shines light on pregnancy and the fears of motherhood, among other subjects.

# 5 True Crime South Africa

Host: Nicole Engelbrecht

Length: 20 minutes - 1+ hours

Format: Individual episodes

Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts

This podcast, published in conjunction with Arena Holdings and hosted by Nicole Engelbrecht, deals with solved and unsolved crimes in South Africa.

There have been 67 episodes to date. The latest one-hour episode covers the unsolved murder of Leslie Brockbanks van Zyl. Previous episodes have dealt with the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers, with Engelbrecht breaking down the rising cases of kidnapping in the country.

# 6 TED Talks Daily

Host: Elise Hu

Length: 7-50 minutes

Format: Individual episodes

Listen: Apples Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts

From the TED Audio Collective, TED Talks Daily covers just about any topic you can think of. You can listen to thought-provoking experts, pioneers, creatives, and more. The episodes are fairly short, with quick bursts of information, released daily.

The latest episode covers how we can protect 30% of the Earth’s surface and ocean floor, led by Enric Sala.

#7 The Money Show, Primedia

Host: Bruce Whitfield

Length: 35 minutes – 1 + hours

Format: Individual episodes

Listen: Apple Podcast, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

Bruce Whitfield's popular 702 slot, The Money Show on weekdays from 18:00 to 20:00, is published as a podcast by Primedia Broadcasting as a catch-up service. It has a loyal following.

Whitfield’s final show for 2021 aired on 17 December, where the award-winning presenter talked with Aisha Pandor discuss the acquisition of Egyptian start-up Filkhedma by SweepSouth.

#8 Global News, from BBC Podcasts

Host: BBC World Service

Length: 25 – 50 + minutes

Format: Individual episodes

Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you find podcasts.

This podcast from the BBC World Service brings the latest news from around the globe. Episodes are released every day, twice on weekdays and one daily on weekends.

It is presented by news anchors of the BBC.

#9 Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden

Host: Mpoomy Ledwaba & Brenden Praise

Length: 20 – 30+ minutes

Video Format: YouTube

Listen: Apple Podcast, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

South African couple Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise take listeners on journey of their love story. The content creator Ledwaba and musician Praise talk about a range of topics throughout their three seasons, covering marriage, lifestyle, mental health, and more.

Coupled with a YouTube channel, the couple post both a video and audio format. Videos can be watched on Mpoomy Ledwaba’s YouTube channel. Their latest episode posted December 31, 2021, speaks to the couple’s vision for 2022 and why you should fast.

Ideal for couples, this podcast makes a good listen for those who are married, in relationships – and the single looking for relatable experiences to engage with.

#10 VT Podcast "Ideas that Matter"

Host: Vusi Thembekwayo

Length: 8 - 40+ minutes

Format: Individual episodes

Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms where you listen to podcasts.

This podcast produced by Sound and Sounds features Thembekwayo, a professional and global speaker, author and business mogul.

His debut episode aired 13 November 2020. A year and some change later, his topics have varied from love to fear, and wealth.

Keep a pen and paper on hand if you’re looking to be more intentional and driven about how you tackle life.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.