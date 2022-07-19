This SA-made prepaid medical card helps pay for private treatment, without health insurance

South Africa's public healthcare sector is overwhelmed and inefficient.

Only 16% of South Africans are covered by a medical aid scheme which offers prompt and efficient treatment at a private facility.

That leaves the majority of the population at the mercy of public clinics and hospitals.

And while health insurance remains unaffordable to many, a medical card, inspired by the Stokvel model, allows users to save specifically for private care.

The Oyi pre-paid medical card, launched in early 2020, has more than 70,000 users.

It's preferred by low-income households because, unlike medical aid schemes, Oyi can be used to pay for the treatment of family members and dependents with no limits to nominated members only.

A prepaid medical card launched two years ago has gained favour among South Africans who desire prompt and efficient treatment but can't afford health insurance.

South Africa's public healthcare system is strained. State-run hospitals and clinics are ill-equipped – lacking staff and equipment – to deal with the rising demand for healthcare. Long queues, delays, overcrowding, and limited services are just some of the factors which push those with the financial means away from public health facilities and towards private hospitals.

But private healthcare is expensive, and only 16% of South Africans are covered by a medical aid scheme, according to Stats SA. That puts the overwhelming majority of the country at the mercy of overburdened public facilities, with many wanting, but not being able to afford, private treatment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further exposed these fault lines, with businesses jumping at the opportunity to provide more affordable medical insurance plans over the past two years. Pharmacy group Dis-Chem and TymeBank are just two new entrants into this market.

But there is an alternative to medical aid schemes which still affords the patient private care in times of need. Money saved on a prepaid medical card and used to pay healthcare providers is described as a "true self-insurance product". It also clears much of the red tape and limitations associated with traditional health insurance products and even the crop of new medical aid plans, which makes it an attractive option for low-income households.

"Medical aid is outside of their affordability [but] we know that most people aspire to get the best medical care, which in South African terms is in the private health sector," Tami Ngalo, founder of Oyi medical card, tells Business Insider SA.

"Cash flow and liquidity is a problem in this segment. We know that around the tenth [day] of the month, generally, people don't have any money left in their pockets. Now, let's say, around the fifteenth [day] of the month, you've got this [medical] need, and you don't have money."

Ngalo's answer to this liquidity challenge is Oyi, a medical card that affords users a dedicated space for medical savings. This prepaid solution follows the immensely popular Stokvel model, where money is effectively ringfenced for a specific use. Once the money is saved to the Oyi card, it can't be withdrawn as cash and can only be used to pay for medical expenses, like treatment by a doctor or for medication from a pharmacy.

Oyi, which, as a Mastercard debit card, is accepted by all healthcare providers in South Africa, also has one major advantage over conventional medical insurance schemes. The card can be used to pay for the treatment of any family member or dependants and doesn't only cover nominated members like medical aid schemes do.

This family coverage, Ngalo says, is a major benefit for low-income households. For single South Africans living alone, Ngalo admits that new, affordable insurance products are probably a better fit. But that isn't Oyi's target market.

The average Oyi card holder, Ngalo tells Business Insider, is a black 35-year-old single mother of two that lives in a township.

"The Sandton-type people, we've got a few [depositing money into an Oyi card]. It's a person who earns a good salary and has medical aid, however, is taking care of extended family in the township or rural areas. So, they would sign up, and we would ship the card out to the rural area or township," explains Ngalo.

The inspiration for Oyi came from Ngalo's experience with the National Health Service (NHS) while living in the United Kingdom and working for an IT company.

"My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, and we had to then go through the NHS. And she received an outstanding service," says Ngalo.

"I know the English complain about the NHS, but for us, compared to where we came from in South Africa, for a free service, it was outstanding. Out of that, I looked at it and said, imagine if this had happened in my rural village where I come from in the Eastern Cape? It would've turned out very bad."

"That's when we saw that maybe there's an opportunity to try and help. We didn't know what the answer was, but we just knew there was a problem here [in South Africa]."

Ngalo, who built a successful career in software engineering within the banking sector, returned to South Africa in 2017 and started to work on the solution which would eventually become Oyi.

After first using a credit model, Ngalo says that users urged him to introduce a prepaid option instead.

"It was people coming to us and saying, 'guys, we want somewhere where we can ringfence the money, put it there, and then at least I know that if my child gets sick, I've got something in the pocket'," says Ngalo in explaining the launch of the prepaid card just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

Since launching, Oyi's user base has grown to more than 70,000, with the bulk of this growth experienced in the past eight months.

The Oyi card doesn't charge a monthly fee, so long as the user transacts or tops up at least once every three months. It costs R75 for the card to be delivered, and signing up requires a copy or clear photo of your ID or passport, which can be sent via Whatsapp or email. The only other fee associated with the card is a R3.50 card swipe transaction fee.

In addition to growing its user base, Oyi's plans for the future include tech integrations, specifically with the growing trend of cyber care and digital consultations, as well as promoting its healthcare advance feature, which covers the shortfall for medication payments and subtracts from a future top up.





