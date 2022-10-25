WhatsappShedding: South Africans had fun on Twitter while WhatsApp was down

WhatsApp was down in South Africa and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

And South Africans took to their Twitter feeds with typical dark humour.

For some, the outage felt a little like load shedding.

Messaging app WhatsApp was down for many users in many parts of the world, including in South Africa, on Tuesday morning – and of course South Africans found ways to laugh at the situation.

The outage began on Tuesday morning, and appeared to be resolved by 11AM.

By that time, many South Africans had taken to Twitter first to confirm their suspicions about the outage, then to have some fun.

Many South Africans drew parallels to the country's struggles with electricity supply and load shedding, and Facebook parent company Meta's trouble keeping WhatsApp available.

The interruption of the messaging service sent #WhatsApp trending at the top, with over 900,000 tweets.

These are some of the best responses on South African Twitter about the WhatsApp outage.

One of the top tweets on #WhatsApp was a tweet by a user that wrote, “You came here to see if WhatsApp is down, right?” which was accompanied by a meme with a man pouring a drink into a glass. The tweet alone attracted more than 12,500 retweets and 1,200 quote retweets by the time of publishing.

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

This one user suggested they found out about the outage on Twitter.

The outage, for these users, felt like the pain of load shedding.

Whats app down like loadshedding in South Africa ?? pic.twitter.com/qL0woLmCgL — Hano (@Hano79162434) October 25, 2022

Good grief, South Africa is hectic hey, what stage of LoadShedding are we on now that they’ve turned off WhatsApp? ???? — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) October 25, 2022

And apparently, South Africa's struggles with electricity supply were to blame, this one user jested.

It even gave birth to a new hashtag, #WhatsappShedding, and someone intimated that stage two shedding was being implemented.

It also reminded them of Johannesburg's water supply issues, which has led to Joburgers thinking about their own Day Zero.

This user had too much fun and took a jab at influencers while at it.