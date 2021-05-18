The good news is that far fewer South Africans are driving drunk, says Auto & General Insurance based on an analysis of its accident data for March.

The bad news is that many appear to have forgotten how to drive.

Small accidents, involving only one vehicle, spiked between March 2020 and this year.

Admitting you may not be as good a driver as you were before is a good start, says Auto & General.

At least South Africans seem not to be driving while drunk as much anymore, says an insurance company after reviewing its claims; comparing March 2020 and March 2021 shows a 30% decline in alcohol-related claims.

"This was likely due to limitations on the sale of alcohol and social gatherings," says Ricardo Coetzee, head of Auto & General Insurance.

But at the same time it saw a roughly similar increase, of 27% in "accident claims for reckless driving" – and it thinks that may be because people have forgotten how to drive.

More than half the company's accident claims involved just one vehicle, and more than half were for small accidents, worth less than 20% of the value of the vehicle.

"This could indicate small mistakes or mishaps by drivers who are out of practice because they drove less during lockdown," says Coetzee.



That is possible due to "skills-fade", said the Neurological Association of South Africa's Michael B Huth in a statement issued by the company, and people who had been nervous drivers before, or weren't frequently behind the wheel to begin with, may be particularly vulnerable.

Both muscle memory, or more properly Procedural Motor Task Memory, and working memory can fade, says Huth, and the skills needed to drive fall into those two areas.

Auto & General's roadmap for dealing with the issue starts with admitting "that your driving ability may have dropped a couple of notches due to lack of practice, no matter how experienced you are."

After that its recommendations include revising the theory of dealing with traffic challenges, getting reacquainted with the roads you use, taking it slow, and maybe taking a refresher course.

