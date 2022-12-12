SA truckers most worried about unroadworthy vehicles, potholes, and poor policing

Trucks are having to transport a lot more of South Africa's freight thanks to the collapse of the country's rail network.

That's put more pressure on the country's highways, with trucker drivers often blamed for the carnage on South Africa's roads.

But it's other road users, not truckers, who are cited as the main cause of collisions, according to a recent survey by Webfleet.

Unroadworthy vehicles, poor road conditions, especially potholes, and a lack of policing are listed as major concerns by transport companies.

South Africa's trucking sector is most concerned about unroadworthy vehicles, poor road conditions, and a lack of policing, according to Webfleet's first-ever Road Safety Report.

A decade ago, around 30% of freight transported in South Africa was done so by rail. Rampant vandalism and theft impacting rail services have depleted these freight levels to 20%, with trucks plugging the gap.

More than 685 million tons of freight was transported by road in 2021. By October, payload by road had already increased by 33%, according to Stats SA's latest land transport survey, while freight moved by rail was 23% lower.

This dramatic shift from rail to road has put additional strain on the country's highways, with regular reports of deadly collisions involving trucks.

But, according to a new survey undertaken by fleet management solution, Webfleet, the majority of these collisions are caused by "other road users", countering the perception that truck drivers are responsible for the carnage on South Africa's roads.

"With the persistent culture of non-compliance amongst motorists and officials alike in South Africa, it is not very surprising that transport companies placed other road users as the leading risk factor in the collisions they experience," said Justin Manson, sales director at Webfleet, in response to the survey's results.

"With recent news coverage seeming to place the blame on truck drivers, the reality is that other motorists, who may not be held to certain sector-specific driving, training and safety standards, contribute to the rising number of road incidents."

Of the more than 14,000 vehicles represented by various companies that responded to the survey, nearly 9% were involved in collisions during a one-year period, ranging from minor "bumper bashings" to major crashes. Only four companies went the whole year without a crash. Most collisions occurred in the afternoon, and a third happened after dark.

Other road users were cited as the top cause of collisions reported by responding transport companies. Being distracted while driving was the second-highest cause cited, followed by poor road conditions and fatigue.

The biggest safety concern raised by transport companies involves unroadworthy vehicles. According to a Brake & Tyre Watch study, cited by Webfleet, 69% of working trucks randomly tested by traffic officials had "failed due to a varying range of faults resulting from poor maintenance."

"This proves that the concern of many regarding unroadworthy heavy vehicles is valid," noted the Road Safety Report.

Poor road conditions were also cited as a major concern, with potholes "stated as particularly damaging and dangerous."

"Poor road conditions on roads, mainly off the main highways, is a concern expressed by many respondents who state they not only cause unsafe driving conditions but also cause damage to vehicles," noted the Road Safety Report.

A lack of proper policing – including rampant corruption and bribery – was also listed as a serious concern by participating transport companies.

"The 2019 Traffic Law Enforcement Review Committee, appointed by the previous minister of transport, among other recommendations, called for the doubling of the current number of traffic law enforcers as a starting point to dealing more effectively with road safety in South Africa," said Layton Beard, the head of public affairs and international relations at the Automobile Association of South Africa, commenting on Webfleet's report.

"Until that happens, and until more effort is made in dealing with corruption within the current traffic law enforcement environment, little will change in terms of the country's appalling road safety record."



