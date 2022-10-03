Trending

The 3 SA Presidents who pulled UK royal invites, including Zuma in 2010 and Mandela's gun salute

Business Insider SA
Ntando Thukwana ,
The state visits of South African presidents to the UK royals. (Photo: Getty)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and spouse Tshepo Motsepe plan to honour an invite by the UK's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
  • The visit is the first since Charles took the throne begun, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • From Thabo Mbeki to Jacob Zuma, these are some of the times South African presidents visited the UK royal family since 1994.
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

On Monday, the British royal family announced it would host President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe in November.

The King, Charles III, and Queen Consort, Camilla, are now due to host Ramaphosa and Motsepe at Buckingham palace between 22 to 24 November, the first state visit to the UK since Charles ascended to the throne.

Ramaphosa will not be the first South African head of state to pull a royal invite; Nelson Mandela made small talk with the Queen when he joked about how young she looked, and Jacob Zuma once perused a chess set at Buckingham Palace, which Mandela had given to the Queen.

Ramaphosa met the late Queen Elizabeth II, laid to rest last month, in April 2018 at Windsor Castle, shortly after being elected as South Africa's president.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Queen Elizabeth II sho
Queen Elizabeth II shows Ramaphosa letters between her and Nelson Mandela on South Africa returning to the Commomwealth, at Windsor Castle on 17 April 2018 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In their conversation, the two reminisced about Nelson Mandela, coincidentally, the same year marking the centenary of his birth. The Queen also gave Ramaphosa two letters Mandela wrote, which marked South Africa’s re-entry to the Commonwealth in 1994.

 
 

Here are South Africa's previous formal visits to the royal family of the United Kingdom.

Nelson Mandela

South Africa's first democratic president famously shared a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. In 1996 they rode on a carriage in London on the first day of Mandela’s UK state visit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 9: President Nelson Man
President Nelson Mandela with Queen Elizabeth II, taking a carriage ride along the Mall to Buckingham Palace on 9 July 1996. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

The former president, who spent four days during his first visit to the UK as South Africa’s president, stayed at Buckingham palace as a guest of honour. A Royal gun salute was boomed as his limousine drove into the parade ground, per AP.

During the visit, he had Hugh Masekela, Quincy Jones, and Tonny Bennett perform to raise funds for South African school children instead of attending a state dinner with the Queen, the New York Times reported. 

Mandela visited the British royals a number of times, including in May 2000 in Windsor

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: (NO PUBLICATION IN UK M
Nelson Mandela meets Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on 25 June 2008. (Photo by POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)
On 25 June 2008, Mandela met with the Queen again at Buckingham Palace, 82 at the time, where he told her, “You look younger every time I see you,”. 

Jacob Zuma

In March 2010, then President Jacob Zuma conducted a three-day state visit to the UK, where he was welcomed by Charles and Camilla on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. On 3 March, he donned a black coat and scarf, arriving at the royal palace in a Bentley, per The Guardian, with his third wife, Thobeka Madida, to meet Queen Elizabeth.

The visit included a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh in Zuma's honour.

LONDON - MARCH 03: Queen Elizabeth II (L), Prince
Queen Elizabeth II (L), Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R), President Jacob Zuma (2ndL) and his wife Tobeka Madiba Zuma, (2ndR) attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on 3 March 2010. (Photo by David Crump /WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON - MARCH 03: Britains Queen Elizabeth II (R
Queen Elizabeth II (R), Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (2nd R) and President Jacob Zuma with his wife Tobeka Madiba Zuma (L) look at a chess set given to Queen Elizabeth II by Nelson Mandela in 1996. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He was accompanied by a string of delegates, including then minister in the presidency, Collins Chabane, and international relations minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Thabo Mbeki

South Africa's president from 1999 to 2008, Thabo Mbeki was invited by Queen Elizabeth in 2001, where he was also scheduled to meet with the Queen mother.

His state visit included political discussions and a lunch with Scottish leaders.

thabo mbeki
The Queen and President Thabo Mbeki walking through the grand reception room before attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berks. (Photo: Getty)
Mbeki and then first lady, Zanele Dlamini Mbeki, were received at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh; they also visited a youth charity in Edinburgh called 6VT and attended a banquet given by the Mbeki and  Dlamini-Mbeki in London on 14 June 2001.


