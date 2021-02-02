The Reddit army taking on Wall Street short-sellers also includes some South African day traders.

Among them, a group of Cape Town teenagers, who started investing in Gamestop shares last year and have seen monster gains.

But they are not yet selling.

A small number of South Africans are part of the Reddit army that is marching on Wall Street hedge funds, in the most surprising market battle in recent memory.

Locals have their own version of Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion forum – called r/JSE_Bets - where Steinhoff and other JSE-listed targets are currently under discussion.

Among the local members of the Reddit army is a group of teenagers from Cape Town, who have seen incredible gains – on paper - thanks to early investments in GameStop.

Last year, while bored and unable to go to school due to lockdown, they started exploring the world of investments.

“We were looking for investment ideas, and then came across the WallStreetBets discussion group on Reddit,” a member of the group, an eighteen-year old from Milnerton, told Business Insider SA.

They started reading about US retailer GameStop, which was a favourite among short-selling hedge funds. These funds were taking massive bets that GameStop’s share price would fall. Reddit users came up with an audacious plan to take on these short-sellers: they would buy GameStop, and drive up its share price. This would be pure poison for large short-sellers, who suddenly had to buy back much pricier shares to cover their positions.

Using money he earned as a lifeguard over weekends, the teenager and his friends each bought a few thousand rands’ worth of GameStop shares in October, via the UK trading platform eToro.

Most of them actively traded the shares, selling their holdings and buying back over time as GameStop started to climb. When the share hit $60 a share, the 18-year-old started buying “seriously”.

But one of the friends kept his initial position throughout. He invested $500 in GameStop in October last year, when its share price was still $12. Given that GameStop is now trading around $225, his initial R7,000 investment is now worth more than R130,000.

Still, none of the friends are selling.

“We are waiting for GameStop to hit $3,000,” one of the group told Business Insider.

After the popular trading platform Robinhood started to restrict trading in the share last week, they now expect that a shortage of available GameStop shares in the market will trigger an exponential rally.

The friends are betting that hedge funds – which must buy GameStop shares to cover their short positions – will become increasingly desperate to get hold of the share, triggering a so-called “short squeeze”.

Others on the r/JSE_Bets are more doubtful, with one user called Vulk_za warning against such expectations.

“One of the dynamics that makes this complicated is that, as the [GameStop] share price rises, it forces old short-sellers to close their positions at a great loss, but it also attracts new short-sellers who want to bet that the stock will decline from its current high position.”

What is short selling? It’s a way of making money from shares that fall. Short sellers borrow shares from shareholders in the company – with a contract to replace the same number of shares to the owners at a later date. They then sell these shares, betting they can buy the shares back later at a much lower price.



For example, they sold 1,000 shares for R10 each, pocketing R10,000, with an agreement to replace the borrowed shares in a month’s time. When they have to replace the shares, the company is now trading at R8 – so they only need to pay R8,000. Profit: R2,000, minus a fee for the “borrowing” contract, and trading costs.



But short-selling can also turn against you. If the share price rose to R12, you would now have to fork out an additional R2,000.



Discussions on JSE_Bets and other Reddit platforms across the world have been heated about which shares could be targeted next.

READ | Could a Reddit war come to the JSE?

Steinhoff, which is listed in Frankfurt and on the JSE, and long a favourite among short sellers, has apparently already been targeted by the European flank of the Reddit army. The share is under heated discussion on the German WallStreetBets group, and some South African Reddit users are buying.



Its share price is now up 84% over the past week, on large trading volumes.

READ | Is Steinhoff the new GameStop?

While other South African Reddit users believe the embattled tech group EOH or City Lodge may be good targets for a concerted buying campaign, Vulk_za warns that GameStop was an extremely unusual opportunity. The share was massively oversold by short-sellers at a price below its fundamental value, and as the company had a relatively small market cap, buyers could easily push its price higher.

“It's very rare for the short-sellers to screw up that badly, and now that the market has so visibly punished them for doing so, it's even less likely that they will do so in the future.”

The 18-year-old Business Insider spoke to, is not looking for a new investment. He expects that the GameStop short squeeze should play out by April, and he will take a break from investing for a few months.

“I’m a little bit concerned about how the stock market will be changed by the [GameStop phenomenon].”

Last week, Wall Street suffered its worst week since October as the massive surge in GameStop and other companies targeted by the Reddit army caused nervous hedge funds to dump their stock exposure at the fastest rate in more than a decade.

(Compiled by Helena Wasserman)

