South African households were R1.2 trillion poorer in the three months to end June

South African households were collectively R1.23 trillion poorer in the three months to the end of June, when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

This is according to the latest Momentum-Unisa Household Wealth Index report, which tracks the wealth of households based on subtracting the value of their outstanding debt from the value of their assets.

The index found that households’ wealth dropped by R1.23 trillion to R15.75 trillion for the period.

The decline was mostly because of a 10% drop in the value of household financial assets such as pension funds and long-term insurance, and investments such as unit trusts.

Fear rules



Recession fears in major economies, as well as worries of runaway inflation were given as reason for the decline in wealth.

Fears of a drop in economic activity has dampened the enthusiasm of foreign investors when it came to buying South African bonds and equities.

An increase in interest rates (which is meant to curb rising prices) in major economies, has also made it more attractive for investors in those markets to keep their money there, rather than invest it in SA.

All of this resulted in the JSE All Share Index losing 12.3% of its value, and the All-Bond Index dropping 3.7% in value from the end of the first quarter 2022 to the end of second quarter 2022.

“These declines resulted in a decrease of R553.7 billion in the value of pension funds and long-term insurance, and an even larger decrease of R776.9 billion in the value of other investments.”

An increase in debt

Aside from a drop in the value of financial assets, there was also a rise in household liabilities, which increased by about R39 billion.

“It is estimated outstanding household debt increased to R2.67 trillion in the second quarter 2022, while household assets decreased to R18.42 trillion.”

All the main liability categories such as mortgages, vehicle and other secured loans, unsecured loans, and credit facilities, as well as liabilities such as municipal debt, increased during the period.

“Momentum-Unisa estimated outstanding mortgages increased by R19.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022; vehicle and other secured debt by R7.4 billion; unsecured loans and credit facilities by R6.2 billion and other liabilities by R6.1 billion.”

Though the report points out that it does not measure income and expenditure, it notes that there is a correlation.

“In the long run, a 1% change in real household wealth is on average associated with a 0.8% change in real household consumption expenditure.”

It adds that household expenditure affects economic growth, which in turn impacts employment. Therefore, increasing household wealth in the form of rising real asset values could assist in employment growth.

Despite the fall in the second quarter, it looks like there will soon be an improvement.

“Preliminary data indicates that household wealth may recover somewhat in the third quarter of 2022. Should this happen, it can be ascribed to a stabilisation and moderate recovery in share prices.”