The United Kingdom is due to update its travel regulations later this week.

Reports indicate that South Africa may finally be removed from the restrictive red list.

This is good news for the local tourism industry, with UK travellers no longer needing to quarantine when returning home.

But for those vaccinated in South Africa, travelling to the UK may still be tricky.

This is because the UK hasn't yet approved South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

South Africa may soon be removed from the United Kingdom's (UK) prohibitive red list, but its proof of vaccination certificate is currently unapproved, which further affects the prospect of free travel between the two countries.

The UK is expected to make sweeping changes to its "traffic light" system, which regulates travel into the country, later this week. The system was recently overhauled – combining the amber and green lists, while maintaining restrictions on red list countries – following its last shuffle on 17 September.

The list is reviewed every three weeks, making its next update due on or around 7 October. Amid much protestation from tourism bodies, civil society, and government, South Africa is expected to be removed from the red list in the latest round of updates, according to reports in the British media.

South Africa has been on the UK's red list since May, restricting travel to British or Irish nationals and those with residence rights. But these exempted travellers, even if fully vaccinated, have been forced spend ten days in quarantine in a state-managed hotel at their own cost of £2,285 (R44,800).

South Africa's red listing has had a devasting impact on the already embattled tourism industry, with the UK being the country's top source market prior to the pandemic and bringing billions of rands in foreign spend into the economy.

News of South Africa's potential move from the red list has been met with cautious optimism. Being off the red list will allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter the UK without needing to quarantine.

But for those vaccinated in South Africa, quarantine-free travel to the UK isn't assured.

This is due to the UK's definition of "fully vaccinated". Travellers are allowed to enter England if they've completed their full course of an approved vaccine 14 days before travelling. Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Janssen, both used in South Africa's rollout, are accepted.

Fully vaccinated travellers will also need to "prove that you've been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme with approved proof of certification."

For those living in the UK, the NHS Covid pass is acceptable. The European Union's (EU) Digital Covid Certificate is also recognised, along with the United States' (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card.

The list of countries with an approved proof of vaccination was updated on Monday. More than 30 countries – outside of the EU – have had their certificates authorised as part of the latest changes.

Not a single country in Africa has received approval for a proof of vaccination.

Without an accepted proof of vaccination, travellers entering the UK will be required to present two further negative PCR test results on day 2 and day 8 after arriving. These travellers will also need to quarantine – although at home or their place of accommodation, as opposed to a state-managed hotel – for ten days.

The update coincides with South Africa testing its own digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate, which, based on guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is meant to standardise proof of vaccination and assist with international travel.

It's not yet know whether this new digital vaccine certificate will be approved by the UK if – or when – South Africa is removed from the red list.

