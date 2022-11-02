SA gov's social cohesion workshop is big on karaoke, aerobics, and ‘Who Moved My Cheese’

South Africa's Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is planning a four-day social cohesion workshop.

The workshop will be attended by Social Cohesion Advocates, who "embody the principles of nation-building", and department officials.

Before arriving, all 40 participants will receive a copy of Spencer Johnson's "Who Moved My Cheese?" a best-selling motivational business fable.

They'll then have a night of karaoke, where everybody is a winner, and a morning of aerobic exercises before ending the workshop with a photoshoot.

In between, participants will go on teambuilding excursions and work out how to best bring South Africans together.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A social cohesion workshop organised by the national Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) aims to empower nation-building advocates through karaoke, aerobics, photoshoots, self-help books, team excursions, and presentations.

Forty participants will travel to Johannesburg for a four-day workshop on social cohesion and nation-building. This workshop will be attended by DSAC representatives and "Social Cohesion Advocates", who are "appointed based on their stature and the meaningful role they play in the various sectors of society."

These Social Cohesion Advocates (SCA) "have been identified to be the embodiment of the principles of social cohesion and nation building" and are tasked with "strengthening communities in the face of ongoing racism."

The workshop is aimed at "unifying" the SCA and members of the department, readying an action plan aligned with DSAC campaigns, defining the deliverables of the advocates, and creating a marketing strategy for the work done by South Africa's government.

These objectives and finer details of the workshop, including its full itinerary, were revealed in a Request for Quotation published by DSAC on Thursday. While the brief lists the event's dates as the end of October, a note attached to the tender clarified that "new dates for the workshop will be communicated with the appointed service provider."

And although the request deals with conceptualising, recording, and producing marketing content for the promotion of government's social cohesion programme and the advocates involved, it also details the workshop's daily activities.

Before arriving for the workshop, all participants will receive a copy of Spencer Johnson's "Who Moved My Cheese?" a best-selling motivational business fable that will inform task assignments assigned during the event. Upon arrival, participants will be gifted an orange notebook and pen.

The social cohesion workshop officially kicks off with an evening of karaoke. Judges will decide the winning team, but the brief notes that "in fact all win". After a night of song and dinner, participants will return to their accommodation, where branded exercise t-shirts will be waiting for them.

Newsletter Daily Business Insider Daily Get the best of Business Insider delivered to your inbox every morning.

The second day of the workshop starts with an aerobics exercise session as an introduction to the "I Choose 2 B Active" campaign. This is a project to promote a "physically active lifestyle", and another tender issued by DSAC is calling on social media influencers to market virtual gym classes and community running activations.

After exercising and having breakfast, participants will introduce themselves and deliver a 15-minute "sales pitch" supported by a presentation. The rest of the day will be spent going through frequently asked questions, social cohesion campaigns, and working sessions after dinner.

Day three of the workshop will begin with a team excursion, followed by a presentation of action plans.

The last day also starts with a teambuilding excursion. After breakfast, the SCA must answer, "how do we move the cheese?" referencing Johnson's self-help book. Participants will then review their deliverables before gathering for an after-dinner photoshoot.

In addition to Johnson's book, a notepad, pen, and exercise shirt, participants will leave the workshop with some other gifts, including flight tickets, branded USB sticks, cooler cups, safety pins baring a beaded version of the South African flag, and a branded Magneto LED lantern.