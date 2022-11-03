SA's 'coffin on wheels' taxis are finally due to be outlawed entirely, by February

Toyota Quantum panel vans converted into passenger-carrying taxis have been described as "coffins with wheels".

This illegal conversion, stretching back 15 years, leaves the vehicle structurally compromised.

And it's "contributed to fatal accidents that occurred around the country," according to the Public Protector.

These taxis will now need to be voluntarily scrapped before February 2023, with an allowance offered to the owners.

After that, all remaining illegally converted panel vans will be impounded.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za

Toyota Quantum panel vans that have been converted into taxis will be entirely outlawed from February 2023, with those not voluntarily surrendered to the scrap yard facing being impounded.

More than 15 years after South Africa's department of transport became aware of illegally converted panel vans being used to ferry passengers, a final deadline has been set to rid the country's roads of these dangerous taxis.

The issue of these illegally converted vans was brought to South Africa's Public Protector a decade ago by former taxi finance manager turned whistle-blower Hennie de Beer. These illegal conversions, De Beer alleged, were structurally defective and led to deadly accidents.

The panel vans, designed to carry goods and a maximum of three passengers, had seats bolted onto the thin floors instead of onto the chassis, while windows cut into the body further compromised the vehicle's structural integrity.

The conversion put more strain on the rear axle and led to more tyre bursts, said De Beer in his complaint, citing evidence of more than 200 accidents involving converted vehicles. Many of these were fatal.

The Public Protector's report, published in 2019 following an investigation into De Beer's claims, found that the illegal conversions of Toyota Quantum panel vans into taxis "were unsafe and contributed to fatal accidents that occurred around the country."

The Public Protector further ordered the minister of transport to obtain an updated count of illegally converted vehicles, and those that had been retrofitted by the department, but without approval from Toyota. This would inform the total number of vehicles due to be scrapped, said the Public Protector, with scrapping allowances given to the owners of these vehicles that would allow them to acquire roadworthy vehicles.

Scrapping of these illegally converted panel vans has been done through the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme. Owners are currently paid R141,000 per minibus taxi vehicle offered to the scrap yard.

More than 2,300 illegally converted taxis were identified by the department of transport in 2009, of which 436 were retrofitted. Less than half of these vehicles had operating licences and were eligible for scrapping through the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme. Of those eligible for scrapping, only 40% had applied since 2019.

These numbers cited by the department of transport have been heavily criticised, with members of Parliament alleging that the true number of illegally converted vehicles was much, much higher.

The long delay in ridding the country of these "coffins with wheels" – as described by ANC MP Lawrence McDonald to Parliament's portfolio committee on transport – will soon come to an end. That's according to a recent gazette signed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The gazette references 1,917 converted panel vans that "have to be scrapped".

"The owner of an illegally converted Toyota panel van must have an operating license or permit linked to the vehicle and also in the owner's name to qualify for a scrapping allowance," noted the gazette.

"Illegally converted Toyota panel vans as fully described in this notice must be surrendered for scrapping at the Taxi Recapitalization South Africa, by 31 January 2023."

After this cut-off date for scrapping, "no illegally converted Toyota panel vans will be allowed to transport passengers for reward and law enforcement authorities shall impound such vehicles where these are being utilised for transporting passengers for reward."



