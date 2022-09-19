More than a third of SA's middle-class split work between home and office, new survey shows

More than 40% of South Africans earning above R10,000 a month have returned to the office following the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend, says BrandMapp's latest survey.

But the rates of return to full-time office work differ greatly between middle-class South Africans and top earners.

Almost half of those earning less than R40,000 a month have returned to the office full-time, compared to 37% of those earning more.

Slightly more than a third of South Africa's middle class is splitting their work between home and the office, following a hybrid approach, while 46% of high earners are doing the same.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Almost half of South Africa's middle-class, earning under R40,000 a month, has returned to a pre-pandemic work routine, while higher earners are enjoying hybrid work models, splitting more of their time between home and the office.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed where and how people work. The global shift to remote work in some job segments – particularly those in the digital sphere – was already happening before the pandemic, according to BrandMapp, in its recent Return to Work versus Hybrid Study. Covid-19 only drastically hastened this transition away from the office.

South Africans are returning to their offices following more than two years of closures and restrictions which forced employees to work from home, utilising video conferencing platforms, like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to conduct routine meetings.

But not all offices will return to their former glory, as shown by vacancy rates, which, according to the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), have reached new highs. And even where employees are returning to their desks, hybrid work models are keeping offices emptier than before, as flexibility becomes a major factor in companies' post-pandemic employee value proposition (EVP).

On average, 39% of South Africans earning above R10,000 per month are splitting their time between their traditional workplace and home or another remote location, according to BrandMapp, which relies on data from a sample of more than 30,000 respondents to profile the country's 12.8 million adults who live in mid to top-income households.

On average, 44% of respondents indicated that they had returned to the office on a full-time basis.

But the levels of full-time office work or hybrid models change dramatically according to different income levels, shows BrandMapp.

Almost half – 47% – of respondents earning less than R40,000 a month indicated that they had returned to full-time office work. Only 37% of those earning more than R40,000 have done the same.

This variance – where lower earners are spending more time in the office than their wealthier colleagues – is replicated in the hybrid space. Just 36% of workers earning less than R40,000 a month reported that they're working according to a hybrid model, with some time at the office and some time at home, while 46% of those earning more than R40,000 are spending less time at their traditional desks.

"Some of them are no doubt enjoying the peace and quiet, and better coffee, that comes with working from home for at least part of the working week," explained the director of storytelling for BrandMapp, Brandon de Kock.

"This matches other data, coming out of countries with developed economies, that is showing that more executive-level workers are benefitting from hybrid work models while the workers have been summoned back to their desks."

Some jobs are also better suited to complete remote work arrangements than others, reported BrandMapp.

Writers, software developers, systems engineers, analysts, architects, and researchers are most likely to work from home or remotely on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, doctors, dentists, nurses, teachers, engineers, and scientists are far more likely to work from an office or traditional workplace.