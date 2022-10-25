SARS is pushing ahead with its new travel pass in November – but trades Joburg for Durban

The South African Revenue Service will implement a new traveller management system in November.

This travel pass, which has faced criticism from the country's tourism sector, was initially due to be trialled at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

It will now be piloted at Durban's King Shaka International Airport.

The online portal will allow travellers to "make declarations on a voluntary basis, well ahead of their arrival or departure to or from South Africa."

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will push ahead with a trial of its new traveller management system in November, despite concerns from the country's shaken tourism sector.

The South African Traveller Management System proposed by SARS has been met with apprehension from the country's tourism sector, which, in addition to being battered by the pandemic and its associated lockdown restrictions, has struggled with government's red tape. Both stumbling blocks have made the industry "gun-shy", according to the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa).

SARS' October announcement of the impending implementation of an online travel pass sent shivers through South Africa's tourism sector, which said that, despite assurances of consultation from the revenue service, there was no meaningful engagement prior to the public announcement.

A SARS representative was due to join a media briefing hosted by Satsa on 18 October to explain, in detail, the practical function of the traveller management system and its impact on passengers moving in and out of South Africa. SARS didn't attend, and this snub left more questions than answers. At the very least, Satsa said, uncertainty surrounding the travel pass should delay its implementation.

The new system would require "all travellers, including South African citizens and residents, children and infants, leaving or entering South Africa by air to complete and submit an online traveller declaration," according to SARS. It was due to be implemented on 1 November at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

And despite the tourism sector's appeals for a delay, SARS last week, confirmed that the system would come online in November, but not at OR Tambo.

The "pilot implementation of an electronic online portal for travellers to make declarations on a voluntary basis, well ahead of their arrival or departure to or from South Africa" will start at Durban's King Shaka International Airport.

"The new system will allow travellers to pre-declare goods purchased, received, or otherwise acquired," said SARS in a statement.

"For travellers who choose not to use the online portal on their mobile devices, SARS will make available a paper form as well self-service counters at our terminals. A number of our Customs Officers will also have hand-held devices to assist travellers and facilitate passage. Travellers will be permitted to continue to use the traveller's card if they so choose."

The South African Traveller Management System, which, according to SARS, will enable "swift and seamless movement" to and from South Africa and "be fine-tuned based on insights gained as well as further engagement and feedback with various government departments and other stakeholders."

"Progressive implementation across all South African ports of entry will commence as from 1 April 2023," said SARS.



