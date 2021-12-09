South Africa is being set up as a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub to combat vaccine inequality.

The programme, overseen by the World Health Organisation, will see South Africa's Afrigen developing a vaccine and Biovac manufacturing the doses.

The budget for the programme, from 2021 to 2026, is €92 million or R1.66 billion.

More than half of this money has already been raised, thanks to France and Canada.

More than 45% of the world's population, representing 3.55 billion people, has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Only 106 million people in Africa, less than 8% of the continent's total population, have been afforded the same level of protection against the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further exposed the inequality between rich and poor nations, with the latter hoarding vaccines while developing nations fall further back in the queue.

A lack of vaccinations in poorer nations threatens to extend the pandemic, globally, by increasing the potential for mutated coronavirus variants which diminish the efficacy of available jabs.

This is a major concern for the World Health Organisation (WHO) and COVAX, which aims to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines. But COVAX's plan to procure and supply vaccines to developing nations has faced steep hurdles.

A better way to ensure equitable access to vaccines is to have countries develop and manufacture their own doses. The first Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub will be founded in South Africa. The vaccines produced by this programme will go to African nations.

The programme will be run in a hub and spoke method. Afrigen Biologics, the hub, will develop the mRNA vaccine and then pass the technology onto Biovac, the spoke, which will produce the doses.

The current goal, detailed during a digital consultative forum hosted by South Africa's department of science and innovation on Thursday, is to have Biovac manufacturing doses of an mRNA vaccine by mid-2023. It will also allow South Africa to work on vaccines for HIV and TB once the initial demand for Covid-19 vaccines have been met.

Getting Afrigen set-up with the technology, expertise, and support to develop mRNA vaccines is expected to cost €39 million or around R704 million. Setting up Biovac with the capacity to produce these vaccines will cost a further €30 million or around R541 million. Funding for the academic partners, in this case, the South African Medical Research Council, has been allocated a €23 million (R415 million) budget.

This brings to total budget for the programme, from 2021 to 2026, to €92 million or R1.66 billion. Martin Friede of the WHO revealed on Thursday that around €52 million – more than half of the total budget – was already "likely" covered.

The bulk of the funds already raised have come from the governments of France and Canada. Other funds, still to be formally confirmed and announced, come from the European Union (EU), Elma Foundation, and KFW Development Bank among others.

