A United Nations resolution this week will likely call out Russia for causing a humanitarian disaster in places such as the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

France and Mexico want the UN to demand the protection of civilians, and the infrastructure they need to survive.

South Africa has reportedly drafted a competing resolution, which does not mention Russia at all.

SA says politics should be kept out of the humanitarian response to Russia's invasion.

South Africa is reportedly taking the lead in an attempt to keep "political issues" out of a United Nations vote on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine – by not mentioning Russia as its cause.

The Associated Press this week obtained drafts of two competing UN resolutions, one from France and Mexico, the other written by South Africa.

Both resolutions would see the UN call for the protection of Ukrainian civilians, the the infrastructure they need to survive. But while the French-Mexican version condemns the cause of the suffering of those civilians – Russia – the South African version never mentions Russia at all, the AP said.

South Africa seems to have circulated its draft resolution in response to the French-Mexican version, covering much the same ground, but stripping out what it refers to as politics.

France and Mexico will ask the UN to specifically deplore Russia's destruction of cities such as Mariupol, AP reports, where Russia has threatened to treat civilians as military actors, and to prosecute survivors after the war. South Africa, on the other hand, wants the UN to separate "humanitarian objectives" from "the political, economic, military or other objectives that any actor may hold with regard to areas where humanitarian action is being implemented".

South Africa told other UN members that including politics in the resolution "may lead to member states not agreeing to a text" on Ukraine, and so should be split out.

See also | Ignore ‘politics’, says the Russian company that wants to build nuclear in SA about Ukraine

The French-Mexican version is expected to be put to a vote on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, South Africa abstained from a UN vote calling on Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine. South Africa had previously, on 24 February, also called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, framing that call as being in line with the United Nations Charter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently said the UN charter calls on member states to settle disputes via negotiation first, so a UN resolution that focussed on demanding Russia end its invasion rather than encouraging negotiations was a mistake.

Ramaphosa continued South Africa's approach of referring to a "conflict" in Ukraine, never using the words "war" or "invasion" in relation to what Russia terms a "special military operation".

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) referred questions on the South African draft resolution to SA's mission to the UN. The mission did not immediately respond to questions.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

