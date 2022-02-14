South Africa’s Blue Train is regarded as one of the world’s most luxurious railways journeys.

But it’s been plagued in recent months, first with coaches derailing in November and, more recently, a fire while being repaired.

Transnet announced that, following these incidents, the Blue Train’s operations would be suspended from Monday 14 February “until further notice.”

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africa’s Blue Train, regarded as one of the world’s most luxurious railway journeys, has been suspended after coaches derailed in November and were then engulfed by flames earlier this month.

The Blue Train spent most of 2020 off the rails, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions, and only resumed operations in November that year. The luxury train, know for its 1,600-kilometre journey between Cape Town and Johannesburg, welcomed both international tourists and local guests aboard upon its return.

A year later, the Blue Train derailed at the Union Station Loop in Germiston, fortunately with nobody on board. The derailed coaches were transported to Transnet's engineering facility in Koedoespoort for repairs.

One of these coaches was engulfed by flames while at the facility on 8 February. Transnet, South Africa’s rail, port and pipeline authority responsible for the Blue Train, launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. One person was apprehended while attempting to flee the scene.

Following these two incidents, and still awaiting both investigative reports, Transnet announced that the Blue Train’s operations would be suspended from Monday until further notice.

“Due to safety considerations the business has taken the decision to suspend the Blue Train operations to conduct a full analysis following the recent unfortunate incidents that have befallen the Blue Train,” Transnet said in a statement dated 12 February.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism noted, in November, that the state of rail infrastructure in the country was a hinderance to a new rail tourism model.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.