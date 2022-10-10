This SA 'recirculating shower' cuts out the cold water – for nearly R10,000

Three scientists and a businessperson came up with the idea for a recirculating shower mixer to save water.

Nine months of testing in the Kruger Park showed the shower helped visitors use 30% less water.

You can now buy it for home use – for a rather hefty R9,985.

Three South Africans were on holiday in the Kgalagadi when one of them noticed that the shower water took forever to get hot. Being conservationists, businesspeople, and problem solvers, they didn’t just watch the water in this arid park run down the drain. They conceptualised a water-saving shower right then and there.

Now you can buy it, although it isn't cheap.

The concept is fairly simple. Warm water can travel quite far from your geyser to your shower head. While you wait for water of a pleasant temperature, all the cold water in the pipe typically goes to waste. The Triton Xerophyte shower, named for a group of plants that use very little water, recirculates the cold water back into the system using your existing plumbing. As soon as the water reaches the temperature you selected, an alarm goes off to tell you your shower is ready. Then you get in and press play.

Yes, play.

Instead of mixing taps, you have a remote control where you can play and pause your shower and set a timer for the length of your shower that will give you a 30 second warning before the water turns off. You can set it to a balmy 47°C max, but if something goes wrong, you won’t boil; it will cut off automatically when the temperature reaches 50°C.

“The digital shower mixer lets you choose how you like your shower; how hot, how strong and how long – and it stores the settings. It relegates manually adjusted taps and levers to history. You just press the button finished – there is no need to fiddle with anything,” Martin Postma, who developed the water-saving shower with his zoologist-colleague Nico de Bruyn, fellow scientist Dewald Lubbe, and Australian businessperson Peter Smales, told Business Insider South Africa.

The prototype was built by Lubbe and Postma. They teamed up with Triton Showers in the UK to integrate the water-saving technology with Triton’s digital shower, and then it was put to the test for nine months in the Skukuza rest camp in the Kruger Park during 2020 and 2021. A total of 2,467 shower sessions were measured in the ten chalets where these showers were installed.

Like good scientists, they published their findings, which showed that their showers saved 30% on water usage, and on cold days, the saving went up to 50% in comparison with the control showers.

In June it was rolled out to the public, and you can now buy it – for R9,985. De Bruyn reckons you’ll make that money back in no time with savings on water.

Postma says the system is easy to maintain and not prone to scale build-up, and a normal human with a toolbox and a drill could probably install it. He does however not recommend this as a DIY project if you don’t have basic plumbing and electrical skills, and suggest you rather get the professionals in. “Essentially you just need to connect the Triton Xerophyte Digital Mixer Unit to your hot and cold water supply, a shower outlet and an electricity supply.”

They are currently looking at several variations where the circulation technology can be applied, but “would rather not jump the gun by announcing it at this stage” says Postma.