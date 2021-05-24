Protex still can't be advertised as a soap that can 'naturally protect against germs' because of the flaxseed oil ingredients in its soap.

The soap maker lost an appeal in a long battle with its competitor, Reckitt Benckiser, which manufactures Dettol products.

Reckitt Benckiser complained because Protex offers natural antigerm protection, among other complaints.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed an appeal by the makers of Protex, which had been ordered to remove claims on its packing that it provides "natural antigerm" protection because of one particular ingredient in its soaps: flaxseed oil.

In February, the directorate at the ARB gave Colgate-Palmolive, the company that makes Protex, three months to amend and disseminate new packaging that does not makes claims its soaps boost natural antigerm protection.

The appeal dismal, which was decided upon by the Advertising Appeals Committee, comes after a protracted advertising dispute launched by competitor Reckitt Benckiser, which manufacture soap products under the Dettol brand.

Reckitt Benckiser took Colgate to the regulator for a slew of issues, including selling some 200g bars of Protex tagged with a"50g extra value" claim for a price exceeding its 150g version. According to the ARB, the soap would be relatively cheaper but not denote that the 50g would be free.

The appeals committee agreed with the earlier ruling and said consumers would be misled to believe that they are getting the 50g extra for free.

The more significant issue at play was the advertising claims it made, such as that Protex "boosts natural antigerm protection with flaxseed oil" and "naturally helps strengthen your skin's ability to protect against germs."

Colgate argued that any reasonable consumer would understand that the word antigerm refers to the function of the soap itself and not the flaxseed ingredient in the soap.

It conducted and submitted a confidential market survey to the ARB as evidence to support its argument that reasonable consumers would understand the use of the word antigerm does not relate to an ingredient.

It said 95% of its respondents demonstrated an understanding that antigerm alludes to "a function of the product" or its benefit on the skin, including germ protection.

Colgate said that Protex also states that it is an antigerm soap in other parts of the soap's wrapper; this Colgate said was clearly "not used to describe an ingredient but rather alludes to a function."

The ARB, in its initial ruling, ordered Protex to amend its advertising and said it is not allowed to make the implication that the soap is natural or that it is naturally occurring.

Colgate argued that it had not claimed that its soaps were natural or naturally occurring. It backed its argument using results from a market survey where at least 84% of its respondents showed that they did not interpret either claim to imply that the soap itself is natural.

"Rather, these consumers either understood that the reference to "natural" or "naturally" relates to the skin's natural ability to protect against germs, or to the Flaxseed Oil contained in the product, which is the ingredient that, in fact, boosts the skin's natural ability to protect against germs," Colgate argued.

"In other words, the mode of action, that is the stimulation of the skin's natural ability to protect against germs itself, occurs naturally once a consumer regularly washes with Protex Hygiene bar soap containing Flaxseed Oil," it said.

In its dismissal, the appeal committee said the consumer would likely think that the Protex bar soap, ingredients, or actions are natural or occur naturally.

It said there was an even stronger link between the action and the flaxseed ingredient in the "Protex with Flaxseed Oil naturally helps strengthen your skin's ability to protect against germs" wording on its packaging.

"This suggests that the benefit to be derived from the use of the Protex bar soap (with Flaxseed oil), i.e. action, occurs naturally," it said.

"The other way of understanding the statement is that Flaxseed oil, an ingredient of the Protex bar soap, naturally helps strengthen your skin's ability to protect against germs. Clearer statements on the packaging are required in this regard to convey what Colgate says is what it intended to convey, which may be acceptable," it said.

It therefore, dismissed and Colgate's appeal and the company must still comply with the sanctions imposed by the directorate.

(Compiled by Ntando Thukwana)

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.