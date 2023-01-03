TAKE A LOOK | A R22 million collection of rare sneakers goes on sale this month

Pairs Available: 1

Cost: about R2,4 million

Size: 9

Since 2004, Nike designers have worked with patients at Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, on small collections of footwear and apparel. The merchandise is auctioned at a gala event, then sold in limited quantities.

In 2021, Nike made 17 pairs of Jordan 1 "What the Doernbecher" sneakers.

Online bidding in February 2021 had to be halted after trolls drove up prices. The shoes subsequently sold for about R856,000 online. The sneakers are so rare that there's no sales history for them on StockX.

"There are no more ever going to be made," Mocadlo said.

The pair is priced at about R2,4 million, which would set a record for Impossible Kicks on a single purchase. The chain's highest transaction to date was about R1,9 million for a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 4 "Friends and Family Olive" and a pair of Jordan 11 "OVO Gold."