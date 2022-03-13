On March 2, Chelsea Football Club's Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich announced he would sell the English soccer powerhouse.

Abramovich, who has a net worth of $13.6 billion(R205.5 billion), purchased Chelsea's parent company in 2003 for $230 million (R3.4 billion).

According to Bloomberg, Abramovich has made his money as the majority shareholder of Evraz, the second largest steelmaker in Russia.

Abramovich has been close to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the fall of the Soviet Union, during a time period when the oligarch amassed massive wealth from dividends and selling assets from the Soviet Union, acquiring large stakes in companies like Aeroflot.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC," Abramovich said in his statement regarding the club's sale. "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners," he added.

Then, on Thursday, Abramovich was formally sanctioned by the UK government for "preferential treatment and concessions from Putin." His assets in the country, including Chelsea FC were seized by the UK government, and the club will use a special license allowed by the government to keep operating for the remainder of the season.

Abramovich can no longer go ahead with his planned sale of Chelsea, and players and staff will still be paid, but the club can no longer buy or sell new players, or sell new tickets for the time being.

In response to the news, Chelsea's shirt sponsor, mobile phone company Three, immediately suspended it's sponsorship deal worth $52 million dollars (R785 million) a year, and is removing the logo from the team's jerseys.