Slap chips lovers and kota eaters are going to pay the price for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a key supplier of sunflower oil in Europe – on which South Africa depends because local production isn't enough.

Restaurants and quick-service food joints will need to hiek their prices, says Potatoes South Africa.

South Africa’s much-loved slap chips, and street-food favourite kota that contains so much of it, are about to get more expensive due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That war has sent edible food prices soaring in a region on which South Africa depends.

That will see consumers having to pay more for potato products that use a lot of cooking oil, including fries and crisps, Potatoes South Africa told Business Insider South Africa.



“The impact of the increase in cooking oil within the food industry is expected to realise in the processing industry on frozen potato produce, such as French fries and wedges, as well as crisps,” it said.

The hospitality and quick service restaurants industries will not be left untouched, it said.

“We do foresee consumers feeling a pinch as the suppliers of chips will have to adjust their current pricing based on an increase in one of their main inputs, which is cooking oil,” said Potatoes South Africa.

The Russian invasion sent prices of several essential commodities soaring, including edible oils such as sunflower oil – which was already in short supply over the last few years, after poor harvests of sunflower, palm, soya, and canola in crucial regions of the world.

Although South Africa produces vegetable oil, it does not make enough to meet local demand, and imports (about 20% above local production) are heavily dependent on the Black Sea region.

Over the past five years, South Africa imported up to 250,000 tons of sunflower oil from mostly Russia and Bulgaria, according to Thomas Mielke, executive director for Oil World.

“There are already supply and demand issues; the supply is getting less, and oil prices are already very high because of drought and some difficulties in the previous years,” Luan van der Walt, an economist at Grain SA, said.

Some of the prices are increasing sharply, in part, because of panic buying, he said.



Potato prices are currently "quite fair", said Strike Sebake, managing director for Tshwane Green, a market agent at the Tshwane fresh produce market.

In the past couple of weeks, potato prices were around the R60 mark for a 10kg bag of potatoes, compared to R100 a bag late last year.

The other major input cost for slap chips is either electricity or gas used for cooking – both of which are rising sharply.

