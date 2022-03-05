Russian forces fired at a Sky News team on the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday.

The crew was taping their report when they came under fire, and captured the harrowing footage.

Correspondent Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mocker were both struck, according to Sky News.

A Sky News crew of reporters and video producers was shot at by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv, recording the attack as two of the staff members were struck by the bullets. The crew had been travelling between Bucha, where a Russian convoy was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and the capital. According to Sky News, the crew passed through several Ukrainian-controlled checkpoints before reaching an empty road where they were fired on.

Everyone should watch this. Sky News team comes under fire from Russian forces in Kyiv, despite making it clear theyâ€™re journalists. Two colleagues were hit by bullets - corespondent Stuart Ramsay and Camerman Richie Mocker. Theyâ€™re lucky to be alive. https://t.co/dU6ccny9lR — Andy Hughes (@SkyAndyHughes) March 4, 2022

In the video, the journalists can be heard pulling over after the first bullet strikes the windshield, then shielding themselves behind their car doors and shouting out that they are members of the press.

"We didn't know it at the time, but we were later told by the Ukrainians that we were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad," Sky News wrote in its report. "It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car — they didn't miss."

