A Singapore club is offering 50% off your Valentine's Day bill if you bring your wife and your mistress

A club in Singapore is offering 50% off the bill on Valentine's Day — but there's a catch.

The offer is targeted at men willing to bring both their wives and their mistresses on a date.

It's unclear how the club intends to verify a male patron's relationship status.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

A Singapore club has rolled out a Valentine's Day marketing stunt that's turning heads in the city-state: It's offering male customers a 50% discount if they bring both their wife and their mistress along.

"This Valentine's Day, Club Rich is running a CRAZY promotion at 50% OFF your total bill!" nightlife venue Club Rich Singapore wrote on Facebook on February 5. The club added that patrons must bring a wife and a "xiao san" (Chinese for mistress) to "enjoy" the promotion.

Club Rich Singapore also has a Chinese name, Fu Er Dai. The name translates directly to "rich second generation" — a term often used to describe the children of wealthy Chinese families. The club is located at Middle Road, in Singapore's Bugis area, a distance from the city's main party district, Clarke Quay.

According to Club Rich's Facebook page, it has a rotating cast of Asia-based DJs, a dance floor, and bottle service. In February, the club's happy hour promotion saw a bottle of Martell VSOP and two towers of Heineken beer going for $308 Singapore dollars, or $232.

The club also advertised the promotion on its TikTok and Instagram pages.

It's unclear how the club intends to verify a customer's relationship status. Club Rich Singapore specified in its social media posts that terms and conditions will apply for this promotion — but the caveat sparked more questions on social media.

"Need to bring marriage cert down to verify one is wife?" one Facebook user asked.

"How about bringing both husband and boyfriend? Entitled to discount?" one Instagram user commented on the club's post.

Another Instagram user asked if it would be possible to bring an "ex wife + current wife" with him.

Some commenters on the club's Facebook page had other concerns, like whether bringing more girlfriends would entitle a patron to a bigger discount.

In a separate post on Instagram, Club Rich Singapore also said it would be giving out "free cocktails" for single ladies.

Staff at Club Rich Singapore did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.



