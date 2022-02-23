South Africa's National Consumer Commission says Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula should not be given to babies.

This comes after Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of certain powdered baby formula products last week.

Harmful bacteria was detected at Abbott's manufacturing facility in the United States.

Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula should not be given to babies but rather returned to the point of sale for a full refund, South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged in an official notice.

Abbott Nutrition, a healthcare company headquartered in the US, issued a voluntary recall of powdered formulas including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare last week. The recall only impacts products produced at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Formulas manufactured at this plant are exported across the world, with notices issued to more than 40 countries, including South Africa.

Both the US' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) have already issued official recalls of certain Abbott products with an expiration of 1 April 2022, or later.

This comes after Abbott received consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella in infants who had consumed powdered formula manufactured at the Michigan facility. A follow-up investigation found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii – but no Salmonella – in non-product contact areas.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found naturally in the environment that can live in dry foods, according to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC). The bacteria can cause diarrhoea and urinary tract infections. It can affect people of all ages, but "infection can be very serious in infants" and "deadly in newborns", warns the CDC.

No traces of Cronobacter sakazakii have been detected in finished products, although Abbott says testing will continue.

"We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas," said Joe Manning, Abbott's executive vice president of nutritional products.

"We're taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals."

South Africa's NCC, on Tuesday, urged "consumers in possession of Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula to immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund."

Similac Alimentum is an extensively hydrolysed milk protein lactose-free for infants 0 to 36 months.

"The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories-Nutrition informed the Commission of a voluntary recall following a global recall as announced by the supplier," Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said in the statement.

"We understand that this product is manufactured at their plant in Sturgis, MI, in the United States of America and was imported to South Africa and other countries."

Clicks, which stocks a variety of Abbott products, told Business Insider SA that it had issued an internal recall on Monday morning.

"Abbott informed us this [Monday] morning of the product recall of Similac Alimentum infant formula," said Clicks' Chief Trading Officer Nigel Grimes.

"We immediately issued a notification for removal of the product from shelves, for return to the supplier, as customer safety is our number one priority."

Two batches of Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula are impacted by the recall in South Africa. Products with batch numbers 27938z26, manufactured in March 2021, and 29284Z26, manufactured in May 2021, have been flagged by the NCC.

These batch numbers are found at the bottom of the container.

The code on the bottom of the product can also be checked at similacrecall.com to see if it's impacted by the recall.

Note: This article, originally published on 21 February 2022, has been updated to include the official statement issued by South Africa’s National Consumer Commission (NCC).

