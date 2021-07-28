Shoprite has deployed trucks to Jabulani, Soweto, to help customers shop for essential groceries while looted stores are restocked and rebuilt.



The trucks will next go to Ratanda, South of Heidelberg.

The retailer first introduced the Usave Ekasi mobile stores at the start of the lockdown last year.

Retailer Shoprite has deployed its Usave Ekasi trucks to the Jabulani community in Soweto shop for essential grocery items after the local mall was destroyed in the recent unrest.

Jabulani Mall, situated in South Africa's biggest township, Soweto, was one of the many shopping centres damaged by looters when violent rioting and looting took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Since the unrest, some Shoprite stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have not been able to operate. The retailer has been working on restocking and rebuilding its affected stores with plans to reopen as soon as possible.

Until this is done, Africa's largest retailer has sent in it is mobile trucks to ensure that consumers at least have access to essential products.

"Two Usave eKasi trucks were recently deployed to Jabulani in Soweto to enable community members to purchase basic food items and other necessities until Shoprite Jabulani reopens," the retailer told Business Insider South Africa.

The retailer plans to reopen the doors to its Jabulani store on Thursday, 29 July.

The unrest in the country caused a wave of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng - at least 200 shopping centres were looted and plundered. In addition, 161 malls, eight factories, and 11 warehouses were extensively damaged, according to data compiled by the South African Property Owners Association.

The grocery trucks will next visit the Ratanda community, a township south of Johannesburg, before moving to other affected areas, it said.

"On Thursday, the two Usave eKasi trucks that were temporarily stationed in Jabulani will be deployed to Ratanda, near Heidelberg, and Protea Glen as the Group continues to ensure food security in affected communities," Shoprite said.

The Shoprite group started rolling out the Usave Ekasi mobile grocery stores last year when the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in the country in a bid to get closer to communities and help them save on transport costs. It also introduced the trucks to ensure food security.

