Shoprite has stocked 45% more toys than it did last year as the global shipping crisis persists.

Some retailers of toys are struggling to source enough toys ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At Toys R Us, new toy releases were delayed, but the retailer expects the toys to hit shelves from mid-November.

As global shipping constraints continue to threaten supply chains, South African retailers Shoprite and Toys R Us have made plans to get toys on shelves in time for the critical Christmas holiday season.

Global supply chains have been facing significant disruptions, causing delays and shortages of goods worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, retailers of toys are contending with extended turnaround times and steep shipping costs that are making securing new stock burdensome.

Despite the shipping crisis, the Shoprite Group, the largest supermarket toy retailer in the country, said it has managed to secure 45% more stock than last year.

The retailer said this would ensure that a wide range of toys is available for consumers to choose from.

"The group's supermarkets will be fully stocked as it ordered well in advance, avoiding the current situation where skyrocketing container prices are impacting toy prices and availability," Shoprite said.

One of the leading toy retailers in the country, Toys R Us, said while it was not exempt from the current global supply problems, it planned its seasonal stock in advance to avoid being majorly impacted.



"The large majority of our seasonal stock is already in stores, with the balance landing this month in time for the festive season," said Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toys R Us.

Although some new release toys were also impacted and delayed, the retailer expects the new stock to start trickling in from mid-November to early December.

"We have had some delays on certain products due to electricity supply in the East as well as a shortage of containers from China and bookings on active shipping lines impacting delivery to our stores. However, we are happy to report that these products will hit the shelves in mid-November and early December prior to the festive season rush," Jacoby said.

The shipping crisis has also caused a shortage of raw material, particularly affecting toys that require technology like radio control cars and robots.

"Fortunately, we have a good mix of stock, and we haven't significantly felt the impact of this yet but remain wary on how this will affect toy pricing going into 2022," said Jacoby.

(Compiled by Ntando Thukwana)



