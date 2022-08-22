Shoprite and Pick n Pay on the verge of court about ‘similar’ food ranges, but won’t talk about it

Checkers' parent Shoprite may approach the courts about Pick n Pay's new Crafted Collection premium food range.

The range, which has navy blue as a primary colour, is being scrutinised for looking like Checkers' Forage & Feast range. It also has navy blue colours.

But, Pick n Pay says, blue is a global trend.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A month ago, Pick n Pay launched a new premium food range, Crafted Collection, which is now the subject of a potential court matter and is being blamed for closely resembling Checkers' Forage & Feast range.

Shoprite may now drag Pick n Pay to court, after taking issue with the Crafted Collection’s colour scheme. The retailer is criticising Pick n Pay for copying its Forage and Feast products sold at Checkers stores, according to a report by Financial Mail.

Pick n Pay requested an extension to resolve the matter - Shoprite agreed to a deadline of 24 August.

Pick n Pay declined to respond to Business Insider's questions, on a sub-judice basis, but its spokesperson said the retailer's new Crafted Collection range is its third premium range.

“We are fully focused on exciting customers about the taste and quality of our lovingly developed private label products. We launched our private label in 1976 and Crafted Collection is our third premium range,” Tamra Veley, spokesperson for Pick n Pay said.

Both the Forage & Feast and Crafted Collection ranges have navy blue packaging with additional colours differentiating the products.

When Pick n Pay first announced the Crafted Collection range a month ago, it said the navy blue coloured packaging was in line with the “blue is the new black” global trend.

Here are some of the products in the ranges side by side

Olive Oils

Teas

Rusks

Dark Hot Chocolate Powders

Checkers launched its Forage & Feast range almost two years ago, and it is the only private label brand backed by a Michelin star chef. The range, backed by chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, boasts 216 products such as premium olive oils, fish, snacks as well as dining and kitchenware. It has 34 categories with 100 more planned over the next year.

In contrast, Pick n Pay's Crafted Collection includes 70 products available in 270 stores located in areas serving consumers in the middle to top end of South Africa's income band. Beyond the food and kitchen categories, it has products such as linen sprays. The retailer also plans to launch 100 more private label items by the end of the year.

Shoprite did not respond to Business Insider’s query for comment.