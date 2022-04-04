Surreal photos show Shanghai, a financial hub of 26 million, turn into ghost town amid Covid lockdown

Lockdown plans for the financial hub had originally been in two phases, with the city roughly split along the Huangpu River.

But as cases continued to surge, restrictions for residents on the eastern side of the river — which were supposed to lift last Friday — were suddenly extended for another 10 days.

And with residents on the west side of the river also going into lockdown last Friday, the entire city has now turned into a ghost town.

Lockdown rules are strict — residents are not allowed to leave their homes to walk their dogs or throw out the trash.

One woman described to the South China Morning Post that she felt envious of the stray cats in her neighbourhood.

"They can walk around in our community's garden freely on this beautiful spring day. How happy they are! However, we have to stay at home and I have no idea when we can have this luxury of going outside," she said.