Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

PHOTOS: Ice-coated planes end up stranded at airports after US winter storm

Business Insider US
Taylor Rains,Jordan Hart ,
Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle on December 23, 2022.
  • Photos show Alaska Airlines aircraft covered in ice and snow after a strong winter storm.
  • Thick ice sheets littered the ramp and planes at the airline's Seattle airport on Friday.
  • Alaska pilot Bret Peyton said de-icing works in light conditions, but not severe freezing rain. 
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

A powerful winter storm swept across the US this week, bringing gale force winds and leaving snow and ice in its wake.

Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle on December 23.

The conditions got so bad at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that the planes and ramp were covered in “thick sheets of ice,” according to Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

The freezing rain led to about 550 Alaska flight cancellations across the Pacific Northwest on Friday, with the airline posting pictures of icicles hanging from aircraft wings.

Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

"Freezing rain & icy conditions at Sea-Tac have forced us to pause flying before noon PST," the airline tweeted. "It will take warmer weather and time to clear our ramp and aircraft of ice. We are working hard to resume safe operations. "

Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

According to the airline, ice can be more harmful than snow because it is difficult to remove. But, if a jet isn't properly cleared of either, then it could risk the plane's "aerodynamic integrity" and pose a safety threat.

Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

Seattle-Tacoma International led US airports in cancellations on Friday, according data from flight tracker FlightAware.

Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

"We've all seen those pictures of power lines with icicles on them," Alaska Capt. Bret Peyton explained. "Can you imagine if that was an aircraft wing? Clearly, we cannot operate in those conditions."

Alaska Airlines plane in Seattle on December 23.

Source: Alaska Airlines

A common solution for ice or snow is to deice the aircraft, which involves typically spraying a hot glycol-based substance and anti-icing fluid across the plane.

An Alaska Airlines plane being de-iced in 2016.

Source: National Aviation Academy

However, according to Peyton, this is only effective in "light conditions," but moderate and freezing rain can make flying nearly impossible, forcing cancellations and delays this holiday weekend.

Alaska Airlines deicing in snow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on December 20.

Source: Alaska Airlines

“Our pilots at Alaska Airlines are very well-versed in operating in wintertime conditions, and we will not operate an aircraft unless it’s safe,” Peyton said, assuring passengers. “Suffice it to say if the aircraft is moving, it’s safe to do so.”

Ice on an Alaska Airlines plane in 2016.

Source: Alaska Airlines

Seattle isn't the only airport to suffer from icy conditions due to the winter storm.

Alaska Airlines plane in heavy snow in Seattle on December 20.

Read more on:
alaska airlinesbusiness visual featureswinter stormairlinesicefeaturesaviationfreezing rain
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure