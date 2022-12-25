PHOTOS: Ice-coated planes end up stranded at airports after US winter storm

- Photos show Alaska Airlines aircraft covered in ice and snow after a strong winter storm.
- Thick ice sheets littered the ramp and planes at the airline's Seattle airport on Friday.
- Alaska pilot Bret Peyton said de-icing works in light conditions, but not severe freezing rain.
A powerful winter storm swept across the US this week, bringing gale force winds and leaving snow and ice in its wake.
The conditions got so bad at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that the planes and ramp were covered in “thick sheets of ice,” according to Alaska Airlines.
The freezing rain led to about 550 Alaska flight cancellations across the Pacific Northwest on Friday, with the airline posting pictures of icicles hanging from aircraft wings.
"Freezing rain & icy conditions at Sea-Tac have forced us to pause flying before noon PST," the airline tweeted. "It will take warmer weather and time to clear our ramp and aircraft of ice. We are working hard to resume safe operations. "
According to the airline, ice can be more harmful than snow because it is difficult to remove. But, if a jet isn't properly cleared of either, then it could risk the plane's "aerodynamic integrity" and pose a safety threat.
Seattle-Tacoma International led US airports in cancellations on Friday, according data from flight tracker FlightAware.
"We've all seen those pictures of power lines with icicles on them," Alaska Capt. Bret Peyton explained. "Can you imagine if that was an aircraft wing? Clearly, we cannot operate in those conditions."
A common solution for ice or snow is to deice the aircraft, which involves typically spraying a hot glycol-based substance and anti-icing fluid across the plane.
