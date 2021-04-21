As the efforts to control Cape Town's wildfire inferno on the ground continued, up in space, satellites were watching.

The latest satellite imagery from Planet Labs captured the destruction.

The Cape Town wildfire left plumes of smoke and 650 hectares of burnt landscape in its wake.

As Capetonians were fleeing from their homes in the wake of Cape Town’s wildfire, satellites were capturing the destruction from space.

The fire, which started on the morning of Sunday 18 April, ripped along the iconic Table Mountain National Park, gutting buildings at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and forcing many to evacuate their homes.

It took the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, volunteers, and the South African National Defence Force’s air resources to keep it from spreading further in tough windy conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, over three days after the fire was reported, the fire was brought under control. The destruction is said to have destroyed some 650 hectares of land, reported News24.

Business Insider South Africa looked at the latest satellite imagery from Planet.com that captured the fire.

Satellites captured a giant smoke plume on Sunday as the fire raced toward the University of Cape Town.

The fire progressed fast, and left a charred landscape.





The Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town were hit by the fire.

Table Mountain National Park which looked lush before is now barren and burned.





