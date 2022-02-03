Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of satellite images of the locations where Russian troops and weapons are.

Russia has denied planning an attack, but the more than 130,000 troops surrounding Ukraine have Western leaders sceptical.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbour and ignite a new conflict in Europe.

Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack, many in the West remain sceptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in "early 2022" with a force of 175,000, but Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Russia has enough forces in position now to launch an attack with "little warning."

Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military build-up at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the build-up looks like.

Brestsky training area, Belarus Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus Osipovichi training area, Belarus Klintsy, Russia Klimovo, Russia Yelnya, Russia Yelnya, Russia Kursk training area, Russia Pogonovo training area, Russia Pogonovo training area Persianovsky training area, Russia Opuk training area, Crimea Angarsky training area, Crimea Bakhchysarai, Crimea Novoozernoye, Crimea Novoozernoye, Crimea Yevpatoria, Crimea



