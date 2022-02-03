Russian servicemen from the units of the 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District take part in exercises on the training grounds in the Rostov Region, Russia, on January 28, 2022.
  • Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.
  • Maxar Technologies released a collection of satellite images of the locations where Russian troops and weapons are.
  • Russia has denied planning an attack, but the more than 130,000 troops surrounding Ukraine have Western leaders sceptical.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbour and ignite a new conflict in Europe.

Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack, many in the West remain sceptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Map of locations around Ukraine where Russia has positioned its forces (click to enlarge)

US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in "early 2022" with a force of 175,000, but Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Russia has enough forces in position now to launch an attack with "little warning."

Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military build-up at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the build-up looks like.

Brestsky training area, Belarus

Troops, tents, and other new deployments in the Brestsky training area on Jan. 22, 2022.

Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus

View of battle groups at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area on Jan. 29, 2022.

Osipovichi training area, Belarus

Overview of Iskander missile deployments to the Osipovichi training area on Jan. 30, 2022.

Klintsy, Russia

View of the Klintsy facility on Dec. 25, 2021.

Klimovo, Russia

Armored personnel carriers and trucks at the Klimovo facility on Jan. 19, 2022.

Yelnya, Russia

View of Russian units deployed to Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022.

Yelnya, Russia

View of battle groups in Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022.

Kursk training area, Russia

Battle group deployment to Kursk training area on Dec. 21, 2021.

Pogonovo training area, Russia

View of Russian battle groups at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022.

Pogonovo training area

Tanks on a firing range at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022.

Persianovsky training area, Russia

Artillery impact craters at the Persianovsky training area on Jan. 28, 2022.

Opuk training area, Crimea

Tents and armored vehicles at the Opuk training area on Jan. 31, 2022.

Angarsky training area, Crimea

Troop tents, shelters, and other deployments to the Angarsky training area on Feb. 1, 2022.

Bakhchysarai, Crimea

Infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and other equipment in Bakhchysarai on Feb. 1, 2022.

Novoozernoye, Crimea

View of troop and vehicle deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022.

Novoozernoye, Crimea

Tanks and artillery deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022.

Yevpatoria, Crimea

Troop tents and armored vehicles near a railyard in Yevpatoria, Crimea on Feb. 1, 2022.

