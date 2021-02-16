SARS offices will be open for in-person meetings again from Wednesday.

Offices have been closed since 24 December amid concerns about South Africa’s deadly second Covid wave.

Taxpayers can still make appointments to talk over the phone or via video call.

For more articles, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

After more than seven weeks, SA Revenue Service will reopen its branch offices on Wednesday 17 February.

Offices have been closed to the public since 24 December, amid concerns about the alarming spread of Covid-19 infections. South Africa suffered a lethal second wave in the pandemic, which has only recently subsided.

Physical visits to branches were not allowed, but taxpayers could make appointments to speak to tax officials over the phone or, for a video call, via Microsoft Teams.

Taxpayers can still make “virtual” appointments, but bookings for in-person meetings are now also available via the SARS website

At the end of January, SARS extended the filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers to 15 February.

“The decision to extend the Filing Season, was taken with due consideration of the traumatic effects being experienced by taxpayers who have lost loved ones, as well as businesses who have lost staff, during the devastating second wave of Covid-19,” said SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, at the time.

SARS offices will open on 17 February 2021SARS will open its branch offices from tomorrow, 17 February 2021 to serve the public. Bookings can only be made via the SARS website. More information here:https://t.co/WCbHb4I7pz — SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) February 16, 2021

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.