'Travel in convoys', SANParks tells Kruger tourists after hijacking murder

Tourists headed for the Kruger National Park should consider travelling in convoys, the SA National Parks agency suggests.

It has also recommended avoiding Numbi Road, where a German tourist died in an apparent hijacking attempt on Monday.

The perpetrators will be caught, SANParks said confidently, but it is still working towards ensuring safety on all roads into the Kruger.

Tourists headed for the Kruger National Park (KNP) should consider travelling in convoy and taking other precautions, the SA National Parks agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Those headed to the park should "plan their trips carefully" and "only make stops at designated areas such as garages and service stations", said SANParks.

It was reacting to the death, during an apparent hijacking attempt, of a German tourist on Monday.

Numbi Road is a crime hotspot, the agency said, but "Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates are fully operational and signposted and can be used as a gateway to other lodges".

SANParks expressed confidence that the police would apprehend the perpetrators of Monday's crimes, but also said it was still working on trying "to ensure the safety of tourists on ALL roads leading to the KNP and other tourist destinations in the area – while crime escalates.

"This is a huge setback for the tourism sector and the country," said Kruger Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla in the statement. "Tourism is a huge employer in a region with some of the highest unemployment rates in the country."

Police said three suspects stopped the group of four German tourists and demanded they open their doors. When they did not, the driver was shot several times.

There have been no arrests.