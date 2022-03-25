72 Sandton apartments have just gone on sale – for R1 million each

HQ Sandton is a mixed-use development with 780 apartments expected to be constructed in 2023. The 12-storey building in the heart of Johannesburg's financial hub will also feature a restaurant, bar, gym, and South Africa's largest rooftop garden.

More than 100 units have already sold since coming to market in December.

Now, a 72-hour sale, starting on Friday morning, is offering 72 "hospitality studio" units for R1 million each, plus a R10,000 deposit.

These are the smallest units in the development, at just 23.64m², featuring a bathroom with a shower and kitchenette.

Apartments in Sandton's newest development have just gone on sale for R1 million each, considered a low price for a piece of Africa's "richest square mile".

HQ Sandton is a R1.3 billion mixed-use development in the heart of Johannesburg's financial centre. The 12-storey building overlooking Mushroom Park houses 780 apartments, 100 of which have already been sold since units first went on sale in December.

On Friday morning, HQ Sandton launched a 72-hour sale, putting 72 "hospitality studio" units on the market at R1 million each. The online sale will run until Monday morning, and at R1 million a unit – plus a R10,000 deposit – is aimed at breaking down the property ownership barrier, especially in a sought-after urban centre.

The hospitality studio units are the smallest on offer, at just 23.64m². The units feature a bathroom with a shower, a small kitchenette, and a balcony. Most of the units available are located on the sixth and seventh floors, facing east.

"We want to allow more people to join the Millionaire Club at HQ Sandton as we unlock these offerings," said HQ Sandton developer Alex Agulnik.

"The HQ72 campaign will see a collective saving in 72 hours of R2.9 million if all 72 apartments are sold. We are thrilled to be pioneering an initiative that allows more people the opportunity to own property in Africa's richest square mile."

In addition to the apartments, HQ Sandton, on which construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, features a rooftop restaurant and bar, swimming pools, co-working spaces, and a gym.

The development will also have South Africa's largest rooftop garden – occupying 1,285m² – offering a 360-degree view of Johannesburg and a place for residents to relax in a concrete jungle's oasis.

There are bigger units available – outside of the HQ72 offering – like the 33m² studio apartments, which start at around R1.4 million. One-bedroom apartments, at almost 40m², start from around R1.7 million.

Two-bedroom units, with two bathrooms, are the biggest and most expensive at HQ Sandton. One of these 61.72m² apartments on the upper floors cost around R2.8 million.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

