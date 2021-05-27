Unsplashed

A VTA employee said the gunman in Wednesday's shooting in San Jose targeted certain people.

Nine people were killed in Wednesday's shooting in San Jose.

Authorities say the shooting suspect, Samuel Cassidy, died by suicide at the scene of the attack.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A Valley Transportation Authority employee who witnessed Wednesday's San Jose light rail yard shooting in which nine people were killed says the gunman was "targeting certain people during the attack."

"He walked by people, let other people live as he gunned down other people," VTA employee Kirk Bertolet told KGO.

He told KGO that there were "several bursts" of shooting after the gunman opened fire.

Nine people were killed in the shooting, ranging in age from 29 to 63.

Authorities say the shooting suspect, Samuel Cassidy, was a VTA employee and that he died by suicide at the scene of the attack.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.