A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing Japan's "Don Juan."

Saki Sudo is suspected of poisoning Kosuke Nozaki, 77, for his real estate fortune.

Nozaki was found dead in his home on the evening of May 24, 2018.

A young woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her older, wealthy husband three years ago, the Japan Times reported.

Saki Sudo, 25, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of poisoning Kosuke Nozaki, 77, to gain control of his real estate and liquor fortune. Nozaki was found dead in his home on the evening of May 24, 2018 - three months after their wedding. He is thought to have ingested a lethal amount of an illegal stimulant drug, as there were no needle marks on his body.

According to the Japan Times , Sudo had been researching stimulant drugs on the internet, and reportedly obtained the substance found in Nozaki's system. Before Nozaki's death, the couple were having dinner together. The police have not yet disclosed whether Sudo has admitted to the crime.

Nozaki was a controversial figure in Japan. His autobiography was titled "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave ¥3 Billion to 4,000 Beautiful Women," where he likened himself to the Seducer of Seville.

"The reason I make money is to date attractive women," he wrote, according to the Japanese broadcaster NHK. "When I find a woman of my type, tall and voluptuous, I would tell her, 'I want to go out with you and have sex with you, I'll give you ¥400,000 (R52,183) if you agree.'" Under civil law in Japan, Sudo was entitled to half of Nozaki's money, which he made through his real estate and liquor companies. However, the amount is going to be determined in legal talks, as Nozaki stated in his will he wanted to donate ¥1.3 billion (R174 million) to a city he had previously lived in.

The Japan Times reported that Sudo was secretive about her marriage, but posted many photos of expensive vacations to her social media pages. A former classmate told the outlet she "never mentioned having a job but boasted about her expensive clothes and said she had plenty of money."

