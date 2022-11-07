SA banks say you should be suspicious if your boss' video suddenly 'freezes'

If your boss calls a video meeting and then struggles with their video, you should be suspicious, says the South African Banking Risk Information Centre.

Especially if they start issuing payment instructions.

Criminals are now using deep-fake audio to run such scams, the organisation warns.

South Africans need to treat their bosses with suspicion when they call a virtual meeting and then have mysterious trouble with their video, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has warned. Especially if that boss starts issuing payment instructions – and even if the boss sounds totally normal.

What used to be fairly simple business email compromise scams have now evolved into elaborate impersonation, Sabric says in its annual report released on Monday.

Previously, criminals would either gain access to a boss' email, or just spoof their address to make email seem to be coming from them, and issue payment instructions.

Such low-risk and low-effort attempts are still seen on a daily basis, but employees with the authority to make payments are getting wiser to such threats, and less trusting of email.

Now, a compromised email address may be only a starting point, says Sabric, a collective organisation for South African banks to guard against all manner of threats to their security, and that of their clients.

"Recent cases have seen fraudsters increasingly exploit virtual meeting platforms to hack or spoof business leaders’ credentials to commit this crime. This change in tactics can be attributed to the decline of in-person meetings due to Covid-19 restrictions," says the organisation.

A typical example will see a financial director or similar high-ranking company officer set up a virtual meeting via email. Those attending will see a static image of the convenor, who claims to be having video trouble. In at least some cases, they will sound totally natural, thanks to deep-faked audio, which can simulate the voice of any person if given enough samples of their speech, say from videos posted online.

Then it is just a matter of convincing the target employee to make a payment.

The state is not doing a great job in the prevention, detection, or investigation of cybercrime, Sabric says, but it is trying to help, including by supporting the SA Police Service with forensic analysis.



