SABC changes 'war' to 'conflict' in Human Rights Watch quotes on Ukraine

In the early hours of Saturday, SABC News published a Reuters article about Russia yanking the registration of rights-focused non-governmental organisations.

One of those affected, Human Rights Watch, said the move had been in response to its work on the war in Ukraine.

That's what Reuters reported – but the SABC edited the report, including a direct quote, to refer only to a "conflict".

The South African government has avoided words like "war" and "invasion", following the Russian line that it is neither.

The SABC has since published other wire articles referring to the invasion.

In the early hours of Saturday, public broadcaster the SABC published a Reuters wire article with the headline "Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch".

That was the exact heading used by Reuters itself, but the SABC edited the content of the article to replace every instance of the word "war" with "conflict" – including in two direct quotes from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Reuters reported that "[t]he decision, which did not give details of any violations, was announced days after New York-based HRW said it had found 'several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations' in Ukraine."

For South African readers, the SABC changed that to: "The decision, which did not give details of any violations, was announced days after New York-based HRW said it had found 'several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-conflict violations' in Ukraine."

In the second instance, Reuters quoted a blunt HRW statement: "There is little doubt the move was in response to our reporting on the war in Ukraine."

On the SABC website, that became: "There is little doubt the move was in response to our reporting on the conflict in Ukraine."

An archived version of the SABC report is available here.

HRW European media director Andrew Stroehlein first pointed out the alterations on Twitter, and called the changes "[r]idiculous and unprofessional."



In two instances where Reuters referred to the "invasion" of Ukraine, the SABC version remained unaltered.

The SABC has also retained references to the "invasion" in two other Reuters pieces it has subsequently published, and in one retained a reference to a Russian "war crime" from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The SABC's own reporting on Saturday also continued to use the word "invasion".

The SABC on Saturday morning acknowledged questions from Business Insider South Africa, including whether there had been an internal instruction – or any pressure from the South African government – on referring to a "war" in Ukraine. But it did not immediately respond to those questions.

Two hours later, the altered version of the Reuters article remained on the SABC news website.

Since South Africa backtracked on an early call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, officials have avoided using the words "war" and "invasion" around Ukraine, and have at least in part blamed the Nato alliance for the "conflict", while acknowledging what they described as legitimate Russian security concerns.

Russia refers to its invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation". Russian regulators have banned any media reference to a "war" or "invasion".

Reuters did not on Saturday immediately respond to a request for comment.

