Several airplanes once used by South African Airways are flying again, just in other countries.

Airlines are picking up the number of flights they operate as recovery from pandemic lockdowns continues.

SAA, not so much.

Its former planes have now been spotted in Serbia and Nigeria.

South African Airways planes, or, rather, aircraft once used by the airline, are returning to service – in countries such as Nigeria and Serbia.

Airlines in various parts of the world are resuming an ever-growing number of routes that were suspended as pandemic lockdowns and traveller fears caused a plummet in passenger numbers. And, this month, that has seen two former SAA planes sporting new livery.

Nigerian airline Air Peace this week took delivery of an Airbus A320-200s once registered for SAA as ZS-SZH, specialist publication Simple Flying reported. After it became surplus to SAA's requirements, the plane was kept at the Nîmes–Alès–Camargue-Cévennes Airport in the south of France for more than two years before making its way to the United Kingdom, and now to Nigeria under a lease agreement.

It will likely be used on resumed routes to the regional Nigerian capital of Uyo, to which Air Peace will soon be offering flights from both Lagos and Abuja, services not terribly unlike that between Johannesburg and Durban.

The second former SAA plane to fly again, once registered to SAA as ZS-SXW, is an Airbus A330-200. It was delivered to SAA in mid 2011 and also withdrawn from use in early 2020. It was stored in a giant American facility during the darkest days of Covid-19, before getting a dramatic new paint job for Air Serbia.

The portrait is of Mihajlo Pupin, a Serbian-American scientist perhaps best known for increasing the reach of long-distance telecommunications by the use of loading coils to increase inductance – and for winning a Pulitzer Prize for his autobiography.

Air Serbia recently launched flights between Belgrade and Tianjin in China, and has long-held plans for more flights to the United States.

SAA has restarted regional flights, and has hung on to the right to fly routes beyond the continent, but has yet to start flying those routes yet.