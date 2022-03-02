South African Airways hasn’t flown passengers to Durban in two years.

The first flight from Johannesburg to Durban will depart on Friday morning, marking the introduction of SAA’s second domestic route since returning to the skies back in September 2021.

But the carrier’s prices are easily beaten by the likes of FlySafair, Airlink, and Kulula.

South African Airways (SAA) will resume flying between Johannesburg and Durban on Friday, but its fares are easily beaten by competing domestic airlines.

It’s been around two years since South Africa’s flag carrier last transported paying passengers between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Durban’s King Shaka International Airport. Amid a bitter business rescue process and the global Covid-19 pandemic, which halted air travel, SAA’s wings have remained clipped for much of the past two years.

The airline only resumed operations in September after identifying a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium, which would own 51% of SAA. That deal was only recently concluded.

In the meantime, SAA, with a much leaner fleet, has been flying to several destinations. Since exiting business rescue, the airline has added routes to Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, Lagos, and Mauritius. By February, SAA had completed 1,000 flights.

But long-haul overseas routes remain scarce and, domestically, SAA has only focused on flights between Cape Town and Johannesburg. The reopening of its Johannesburg-Durban route signals SAA’s second flight path within South Africa, more than five months after returning to the skies.

“The short-haul route between Johannesburg and Durban is one of the busiest in South Africa, and our customers and partners have been asking us to fly this route since we took to the skies again in September 2021,” said SAA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kgokolo.

“We’ve been waiting for the data to guide us on timing, and we’re delighted that the time is now right to add this important route back to the SAA network and further support the recovery of South Africa’s business and tourism sectors.”

SAA has, however, returned to a vastly different aviation landscape, admits Kgokolo. The Covid-19 pandemic has gutted the demand for air travel, and nimbler domestic airlines that have managed to hold on over the past two years have won favour with flyers.

Airlines like FlySafair and Airlink have added new routes and upped their frequencies. Comair-operated Kulula, and newcomers LIFT, although forced to ground operations due to travel restrictions in mid-2021, have re-emerged more resilient. These airlines have also been able to figure out attractive price points: something that SAA is still struggling to do.

SAA’s Johannesburg to Durban route starts from R738.15 (one way) in the week following its return. The same route operated by Airlink starts from R684.15. FlySafair’s fares start at R631, while Kulula offers the most affordable one-way flights at just R613.04, around 17% cheaper than SAA’s lowest price.

When SAA first resumed flights back in September, its domestic fares took the market by storm. For the first few weeks, its tickets for flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town were the most affordable of all domestic airlines.

But those prices didn’t stick. Potential passengers would now struggle to find SAA flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town for under R1,000.

Note: All airline fares quoted in this article were correct at the time of publication.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

